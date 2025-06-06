Researchers make incredible breakthrough that could revolutionize fashion industry: 'It efficiently removes color'

The textile industry, and fast fashion in particular, is one of the worst polluters of the environment. Manufacturing billions of pounds of clothes results in toxic wastewater and air pollution from factories all over the world.

A team of researchers from India has developed a new technology to help curb that problem. It tested an electrochemical-based method for treating textile wastewater and removing chemicals and dyes, according to The Hindu.

The group started a trial run at a factory in Southern India in 2023 and said that the wastewater "has shown significant fall in harmful compounds, improving the techno-economic feasibility of zero liquid discharge plants," per The Hindu.

There are other ZLD methods in use by factories, but they are energy-intensive and create a large carbon footprint. This development is more sustainable for the environment.

It has also proved to be cheaper, lowering treatment costs by about 25% and infrastructure costs by 75%.

"It efficiently removes color and organic pollutants without the use of chlorine, which is reported to produce harmful byproducts. Our treatment system promotes cleaner water resources and supports healthier ecosystems, aligning with the U.N. sustainable development goals and advancing environmental responsibility in the textile industry," said Indumathi M. Nambi, professor and lead author of the study, per The Hindu.

Chemically polluted water from factories is a major problem. Even after being run through wastewater treatment plants, drinking water still contains "forever chemicals" that are toxic to humans.

This can cause cancer, low birth weights, decreased fertility, and other health issues. Any polluted water is also bad for wildlife and can destroy the natural ecosystems in rivers and lakes.

This is just one consequence of the massive toll that textiles take on the planet. Aside from the waste that comes from factories, the fast fashion industry is also notorious for oversaturation, overconsumption, and poor working conditions.

Unfortunately, there aren't many options for recycling old clothes, and 21 billion pounds of fabric end up in landfills every year. Some companies are trying to change that, with solutions for recycling mixed-fiber fabrics and more efficient color dyeing.

Do your part to keep textiles out of landfills by making money on your old clothes or upcycling them — and shopping at thrift stores when you need something new.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.