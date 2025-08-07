Energy company unveils plans for megaproject that will transform grid: 'A considerable leap forward'

Texas is already the second-highest producer of solar energy, and one exciting new project is set to expand the Lone Star State's capabilities even further, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

The project — which is actually three projects under the same portfolio — will provide large Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to capture and store renewable energy.

"A battery energy storage system is no longer an afterthought or an add-on, but rather an important pillar of any energy strategy," electrification company Enel X shared on its website. "The batteries can mitigate the intermittent nature of renewable power by storing solar power produced during the day for nighttime use, thus guaranteeing a steady supply of power at all times."

Similar to a backup generator, these BESS projects will allow Texans to rely on guaranteed energy supply day and night, even in the event of inclement weather. Across all three project sites, the system will have a total capacity of 550 megawatts, or 1,433 megawatt-hours. It's set to be fully operational within a year.

The projects are all owned and financed by Excelsior Energy Capital, with renewable engineering and quality control firm Enertis Applus+ providing consulting technical support.

"BESS projects are gaining increasing relevance as part of the overall energy infrastructure," said Inaki Herrero, who works as a managing director at Enertis Applus+, per Renewable Energy Magazine. "And standalone BESS systems such as these, which are directly connected to the electrical grid, provide much-needed flexibility and reliability to the overall network."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For homeowners who upgrade to solar power on their property, being able to access BESS or onsite batteries for storage is an excellent way to further recoup the cost of installation. Many localities offer net metering or solar buyback programs, where homeowners can receive cash or energy credits for excess energy that their panels produce.

And considering that upgrading to solar is already one of the best ways to slash home energy bills, being able to take advantage of these buyback programs makes going solar an even more wallet-friendly option.

Texas currently has five gigawatts of BESS storage capacity in operation.

The additional 550 MW of storage through these projects, Herrero explained to Renewable Energy Magazine, will "make up almost 10 percent of additional capacity for the state's storage resources and enable a considerable leap forward in the deployment of storage assets."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.