Proud grandparents share honest review after installing solar to mitigate 'astronomical' energy bills: 'In July, it's like Christmas'

When they first began considering making the switch to home solar panels, Karen and Jeffrey Walker were uncertain. Daunted by the overwhelming body of information, the array of contractors, the variety of setups, and various incentives — not to mention the prices — they hesitated to take the plunge. But ultimately, consulting with the experts at EnergySage changed the game for them.

To get started, Jeffrey uploaded their basic home details and energy bills into EnergySage's free platform. Soon, the couple received quotes from seven vetted, qualified installers. They evaluated the setups, taking advantage of the expert, unbiased guidance from EnergySage's complimentary Energy Advisor, and finally, they decided on a setup and an installer.

It was perfect timing for the Walkers, who had recently upgraded to an electric vehicle and a heat pump in place of a gas furnace. While these green tech upgrades are excellent at driving down the pollution that a home generates, they also utilize high levels of electricity, which quickly become expensive.

Fortunately, while their home solar system was initially projected to cover 81% of their energy use, it now covers roughly 90%, providing above and beyond the results they had hoped to achieve.

"Our electric bills for air conditioning used to be astronomical in summer, and now we still have energy credits going through the whole summer," Karen enthused. "In July, it's like Christmas. He's on his phone saying, 'Oh my goodness, Karen, look at this production!'"

The Walkers also saved over 30% on the initial estimated price by using EnergySage. Their free mapping tool shows detailed breakdowns of incentives and rebates on a state-by-state level, helping ensure that homeowners can access all possible savings during the purchasing process. In fact, the Walkers' savings are standard for the average EnergySage user, who can access nearly $10,000 in rebates by using their free tools.

And while the cost savings are exciting, the Walkers emphasize that it's the desire for a cooler, less polluted planet that led them on this journey — and that continues to be the most rewarding aspect of going solar.

"We've got three kids and grandkids, and we're thinking about this planet," Karen said. "Energy consumption in New England has traditionally been dirty, but solar is beautiful."

