Tesla reportedly planning to roll out powerful new feature update: 'That looks sweet'

It appears that Tesla may soon be rolling out a major upgrade that will integrate a top-of-the-line graphics engine in its Autopilot visualization.

First reported by Tesla hacker green (@greentheonly) on X, coding found in a planned 2025.20 software upgrade points to the addition of the Unreal Engine in Tesla vehicles that utilize AMD processors. This includes the Model S and Model X.

Tesla's Autopilot visualization could look like this with Unreal Engine https://t.co/OOKNpeDM6F pic.twitter.com/mnjaxW36tO — The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) August 13, 2025

Unreal Engine is a powerful, real-time 3D creation tool created by video game company Epic Games. The engine has been used in the development of games, films, and even architectural visualizations. It offers a wide range of features, including advanced rendering, physics simulation, animation tools, and visual scripting.

The graphics engine could allow for a more rendered world view for Tesla's Autopilot visualization. Unreal Engine would also be able to depict more realistic surroundings on roadways while in operation, providing the driver with more accurate information inside the car.

The Tesla Newswire offered up a short mockup of what Tesla's Autopilot visualization could look like once the upgrade becomes available. While not an official representation of the final product, the demo showcased the rendering potential of the powerful Unreal Engine.

"That looks sweet," said one commenter on X.

Tesla's Autopilot is designed to help the driver with steering, accelerating, and braking within a lane. Despite the name, it's still a driver-assistance system, meaning it's not quite fully autonomous, requiring active driver supervision and the driver's constant attention.

The electric vehicle manufacturer has experienced difficulties marketing its Autopilot in certain regions. In France, Tesla was slapped with a warning after being accused of misleading customers over its vehicles' Full Self-Driving capabilities.

Uncertainty over its FSD and several controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk are likely behind decreased car sales for Tesla throughout most of 2025.

Although Tesla has struggled this year, many drivers are still making the switch to EVs and taking advantage of reduced emissions and lower running costs. And with advancements in battery life, drivers are able to go further on a single charge than ever before.

To save even more money with your EV, installing solar panels can dramatically cut down on the cost of charging with solar energy. Not only can home charging be cheaper, but it can also be more reliable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers

