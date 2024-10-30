Tesla driver shares heart-pounding video of their EV's safety feature in action: 'That could have gone badly'

"Glad it saved you and the others."

When we get in our vehicles, it's always important to pay attention to what is around us on the road. By being present and diligent, we can navigate potentially dangerous situations. But it can be useful to get a little help from our vehicles, too.

One Reddit user recently posted a heart-pounding video after they avoided a dangerous crash thanks to the quick functionality of their Tesla electric vehicle.

"FSD/intervening saved me from crashing," the poster wrote.

In the video clip, the Tesla's cameras capture it traveling along a highway from multiple angles. The car then begins warning of a sudden crash up ahead. Thanks to the EV's supervised "full self driving" technology, the driver has enhanced safety features at their disposal to help detect and maneuver around the oncoming crash site.

Tesla continues to innovate, including with its gigacasting technology that could revolutionize vehicle production by greatly reducing both time and cost of the manufacturing process.

Advancements in EVs add to their appeal as they push the move from dirty fuels forward. In addition, thanks in large part to the Inflation Reduction Act, EV purchases are more affordable. Drivers can receive tax credits of up to $7,500 for a new vehicle, for example.

As further evidence of Tesla's approach to safety, its Model Y earned a remarkable five-star crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That model has also outperformed other cars in European New Car Assessment Programme's safety assist category, highlighting advanced features like automatic emergency braking and lane support.

With continued improvements in vehicle safety and state-of-the-art design, EV manufacturers can demonstrate that these vehicles are good for driver safety and a healthier planet.

"That could have gone badly. Glad it saved you and the others," wrote one concerned Reddit user.

"Wow, glad you made it through there unscathed," commented another user.

