Tesla owner shares frustrating account of repeated issues with vehicle: 'I'm so annoyed'

Their most recent trip to the shop had them searching for answers.

No matter how good a driver you are, your vehicle will experience some wear and tear that calls for repairs. But repeated trips to the garage left one concerned Tesla Cybertruck owner frustrated and disappointed.

Posting to the Facebook page Cybertruck Owners Only, the owner revealed that they've had to make several trips to their nearest Tesla service provider since purchasing their vehicle.

But it was their most recent visit to the shop that had them searching for answers. "I'm so annoyed with Tesla service. 5 hour round trip drive and 8 hours waiting to have my delaminated tailgate replaced," the Cybertruck owner wrote. However, after they returned home, they discovered "deep scratches" and "gouges" on their rear bumper.

When one commenter suggested that the damage wasn't severe enough to warrant further repairs, the original poster explained that this had been an ongoing issue with their vehicle. "My wife's model 3 has been perfect for 50,000 miles," the OP noted in the comments. "My truck has been in service 4 times since I got it last October."

Since rolling out in 2023, the Tesla Cybertruck has faced a number of customer complaints and concerns about build quality and software glitches, per InsideEVs. These include gaps in the panels, loose trim pieces, and problems with the windshield wipers and door locks, which have affected the vehicle's trade-in value on the market.

According to an Autotrader report, it's common knowledge that first-generation vehicles, whether electric or gas-powered, often have their fair share of issues. Even after lengthy trials, many unknown variables can affect a vehicle's performance in the real world.

These concerns are often addressed as manufacturers troubleshoot glaring issues and refine a model in later generations. Arthur Bradley, an engineer at NASA, spoke to the Guardian regarding the future of the Cybertruck. "My guess is this incarnation of the Cybertruck has a very limited life," Bradley said.

"I think there will be another Cybertruck, but it will probably be more modern-looking, like a regular pickup truck," Bradley added.

While the Tesla Cybertruck has gotten off to a rocky start with durability concerns and poor sales, electric vehicle ownership generally offers numerous advantages to prospective car buyers. EVs feature lower running costs and a reduced impact on the environment compared with gas-powered vehicles.

Despite concerns about pollution created during the battery manufacturing process, EVs produce zero carbon emissions when driven and much less pollution overall than gas-powered cars. In fact, a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation revealed that even the "dirtiest" EV is more eco-friendly than the most efficient gas-powered car.

