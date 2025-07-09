Tesla hit with troubling sales news as competitors gain ground in key market: 'The rivals are catching up fast'

Tesla continues to lose momentum in China with declining sales as competing electric vehicle automakers take over the country's market.

The Chinese company Xiaomi has been gaining significant popularity with its new EV, which is a direct competitor to Tesla's Model Y.

What's happening?

As Business Insider reported, Xiaomi announced that it received approximately 300,000 orders for its YU7 electric SUV within an hour of the vehicle's launch.

Xiaomi's CEO has expressed the company's interest in directly competing with Tesla with its YU7, which is priced about $1,760 less than the Tesla Model Y.

Felipe Muñoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, said: "The new Xiaomi is probably Tesla's largest threat so far, not only in China but globally. It's very competitive and appealing."

Xiaomi stands out because it's not just an EV automaker but instead applies a "smartphone mindset" to its vehicles with enhanced connectivity and an integrated digital ecosystem. More than 600 million Xiaomi smart devices are being used globally.

Why are declining Tesla sales in China significant?

The news about the Xiaomi YU7's popularity compounds Tesla's continued challenges in China. Tesla's sales in China have dropped about 18%.

Meanwhile, Chinese EV companies are gaining momentum and market share in China and elsewhere worldwide. Another Chinese EV maker, BYD, has surpassed Tesla in global revenue and experienced a surge in sales, outpacing Tesla.

Although Tesla has built its reputation as an EV pioneer, analysts wonder if the company can stay competitive in the EV industry. What's happening in China is significant because the nation is quickly becoming the world's largest market for EVs.

"The rivals are catching up fast and the price war is very aggressive," Muñoz said.

What's being done to support global EV adoption?

This news is concerning for Tesla executives and investors, but it is not necessarily bad for the adoption of electric vehicles in general.

With increased competition driving down EV prices, more people can afford EVs and adopt clean energy driving.

The competition is also driving innovation and making EVs safer and more efficient. For example, Tesla and other EV automakers are making advancements in energy storage and releasing improved charging solutions.

Regardless of which manufacturer you choose, making your next car an EV is a wise decision for your budget and the planet. More EVs on the road translate to cleaner, more breathable air and a more sustainable Earth with less pollution and planet-overheating gases perpetuating our climate crisis.

