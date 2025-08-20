Manufacturer introduces incredible new car wheels that come with a big promise: 'Indestructible design'

The auto parts company has positioned itself as one of the leading manufacturers of aftermarket parts for Tesla vehicles.

Heading to the repair shop for routine maintenance is just a normal part of vehicle ownership. Sooner or later, parts wear down or are victims of an accident. But according to Unplugged Performance, new wheels will be one less thing you'll have to worry about.

The auto parts company has positioned itself as one of the leading manufacturers of aftermarket parts for Tesla vehicles. Unplugged Performance manufactures everything from performance brakes to body kits, all designed with Tesla in mind. And according to the company, its new Road Warrior wheels for both the Model 3 and Model Y may be the last wheels you'll ever need to buy.

Marketed as a wheel with an "indestructible design," the Road Warrior is made with aerospace-grade 6061-T6 aluminum. Unplugged Performance says this allows the wheel to shrug off "potholes, curbs, and debris." The wheels do come with replaceable curb guards that can be easily swapped out just in case.

With a price point of $2,795 for a set of 19-inch wheels and $2,995 for 20-inch wheels, the Road Warrior doesn't come cheap. But it may be well worth it for any Tesla driver hoping for peace of mind while cruising around.

As Car and Driver noted, the wheels are "based on learnings from the beatings its wheels have taken on municipal Tesla police fleets." In fact, Unplugged Performance is so certain that the wheels are indestructible that it offers a lifetime replacement guarantee.

This may just be the extra motivation car buyers were looking for to purchase a Tesla. The electric vehicle manufacturer has posted disappointing sales numbers throughout 2025. But with the allure of increased value, it could experience a much-needed bounceback.

For anyone looking to get even more savings from EV ownership, installing solar panels at home can dramatically lower the cost of charging. Not only can it be cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid, but it can be much more convenient as well. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted local installers and help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



