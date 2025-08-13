Real estate agent debunks common myth homeowners believe about solar panels: 'You have to do your homework'

The installation of solar panels on your home is a great way to reduce your electric bill and cut down on your carbon footprint. However, there are plenty of misconceptions when it comes to solar energy that may cause hesitation in potential buyers.

Fortunately, real estate company Team Musso Realty Connect USA (@teammussorcusa) posted a short video on its YouTube channel to debunk some of the most prevalent myths out there.

Solar panels are primarily made of silicon, a semiconductor material, and other components such as glass and metal. These materials are used to create the photovoltaic cells, protective layers, frames, and backsheets that make up a solar panel.

One of the most common myths about solar panels is that they may leak hazardous chemicals and become dangerous to a homeowner. "It doesn't leak if it's installed right," one expert explains. "If it's installed with the right brackets and the right labor, and educated people, you're not going to have an issue."

While some solar panels may contain potentially toxic chemicals such as lead or cadmium, they are typically in such small amounts that they would not be harmful even in the event of a problem.

Another myth addressed in the video was the prevalence of predatory solar panel companies and salespeople. "There are predatory sales tactics with solar. You have to do your homework and not get swayed," the expert added. Like with most products, there will always be hard-nosed teams that put profit above purpose.

But as explained in the video, if you are not comfortable purchasing solar panels, then there should be no pressure to add them to your home.

While tax incentives can help you make the most out of solar energy, they won't be available for much longer. Since Congress has eliminated the solar investment tax credit, homeowners have until the end of the year to complete their installations. So, it may be wise to act now before federal incentives are gone for good.

