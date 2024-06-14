Tesla's latest product can slash your home energy bills by $1,500 a year — here's how much it costs to install

It's an exciting option to consider.

Installing a Tesla Solar Roof is an innovative way to harness the sun's energy to power your home. While it looks sleek and comes with an extensive warranty, it costs more than traditional solar panels.

So, is it worth the investment? Let's explore.

What is the Tesla Solar Roof?

A Tesla Solar Roof is an alternative to regular solar panels. The roof contains glass solar tiles that harness the sun's energy, mixed in with regular roofing tiles.

It's a first-of-its-kind solar solution that replaces your entire roof, according to Forbes.

Why is the Tesla Solar Roof so innovative?

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and lower planet-overheating pollution. The Tesla Solar Roof takes this a step further by seamlessly integrating solar into your home's design.

According to Solar Power of Oklahoma, "Tesla Solar Roof is the only solar tiled roof on the market that will pair seamlessly with Tesla Powerwall and also reduce your electric bill and carbon footprint."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Forbes estimated that most U.S. households could save up to $1,500 a year on their power bills with a solar system, making it a worthwhile investment.

How the Tesla Solar Roof slashes your carbon impact

The Tesla Solar Roof empowers you to reduce your reliance on electricity from dirty energy sources. With a Tesla Powerwall battery to store excess energy, you can effectively go off-grid. This is a major step in curbing atmospheric pollution.

The Powerwall also lets you maintain power during outages, which may become more common as we experience more extreme weather events. The result is reliable, renewable energy that protects your home and increases its resale value — a true win-win.

How much does a Tesla Solar Roof cost?

Installing a 12.57 kilowatt Tesla Solar Roof costs $154,000 on average before incentives, much more than a typical solar roofing project, which EnergySage puts at about $25,000. Factors like roof size, energy needs, and location impact the final price, according to Forbes.

For example, a roof with more square footage or one that needs to generate more energy will require a higher ratio of solar tiles to non-solar tiles, increasing the cost. Roof complexity and the need to replace your existing roof also add to the total.

Tesla offers financing in some states, and you may qualify for federal, state, or local incentives to offset the initial investment. Currently, there's a 30% federal tax credit available. For example, you would qualify for a $46,200 tax credit when you file your 2024 return if you spent $154,000 on a solar roof last year.

Want to see how much you could save with solar? Use SaveOnEnergy's free tool to compare quotes from top solar installers in your area. Taking a few minutes now can lead to huge savings for your wallet and the planet.

While the upfront cost of a Tesla Solar Roof is significant, the long-term financial and environmental benefits are clear.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.