Tesla recalls 14,575 Model Ys after factory glitch leaves critical label missing

"I think it is much more noteworthy that it took them nearly six months to realize the stickers were not being applied."

A factory quality control issue forced Tesla to recall 14,575 Model Y vehicles, as Electrek reported. This time the culprit wasn't a battery problem or software glitch but rather that some cars were missing a required label inside the driver's door, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report.

What's happening?

The issue involves a certification sticker that lists the vehicle's maximum loaded weight, tire information, and date of manufacture. Tesla estimated about 45% of the recalled vehicles may be missing the label, according to Electrek.

The recall note stated the affected vehicles were produced between Nov. 17 and April 21. Tesla traced the problem to an automated vision-scanning tool at its Fremont, California, factory that was "performing inconsistently," meaning it was failing to check for the certification label.

The company said it discovered the issue April 17 after spotting a vehicle without the label and later corrected the factory tool. Unlike some previous Tesla recalls wherein over-the-air software updates sufficed, this one requires a service visit. Owners of affected Model Ys are expected to receive mailed recall notices after July 17, according to Electrek.

Why does it matter?

The label exists for a practical reason, even if many drivers never take notice. It helps motorists avoid overloading their vehicles, as Electrek described. Without it, some owners may not know how much weight the vehicle can safely carry, raising the risk of taking on too much cargo or too many passengers.

Carrying too much weight can make a vehicle tougher to handle, lengthen stopping distances, add stress to the powertrain, raise the chance of tire problems, and force the suspension to bottom out.

While potentially not the biggest issue in the world, it's discouraging that it took Tesla many months to discover the issue. Electrek noted the automaker caught a previous similar mistake within five days back in 2019.

"The fact that the machine which puts the stickers on the car malfunctioned isn't that big a deal. … I think it is much more noteworthy that it took them nearly six months to realize the stickers were not being applied," an Electrek commenter wrote. "That sounds more like a fundamental flaw in their inspection and quality control procedures."

When combined with other self-inflicted errors by the brand, customers could become discouraged with Tesla's track record, which includes frequent recalls. It will also cost service centers labor and money to affix the stickers to thousands of cars.

What's being done?

Tesla's fix to this issue is straightforward, as Electrek noted. It'll inspect the vehicle, print a certification label if necessary, and stick it to the car.

The company said it repaired the factory verification system and added a manual production check so workers confirm the sticker is present, per Electrek. Tesla also said there were no field reports related to the recall.

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