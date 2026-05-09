Tesla to recall over 200,000 vehicles for feature linked to increased crash risk

Tesla is recalling more than 218,000 vehicles in the U.S. after regulators warned that a lagging rearview camera image may raise the chance of a crash, marking the latest safety issue for one of the country's most closely watched automakers.

According to Reuters, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects 218,868 Tesla vehicles, spanning selected Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X cars.

Reuters reported that the NHTSA said the rearview camera display in the affected vehicles may show up too slowly when the car is shifted into reverse. That delay can reduce visibility at the exact moment a driver needs a clear view behind the vehicle. For owners, that could mean an unsettling problem with a feature many people expect to work immediately and reliably every time they drive.

Tesla has already sent out a software fix over the air to address the problem, per Reuters, which could make the recall less disruptive than one requiring an in-person service appointment. Even so, recalls can still create uncertainty for drivers, especially when they involve safety-related software and a feature designed to help prevent collisions with people, objects, or other vehicles.

This is far from the first recall Tesla has had to issue. From front lights on the Cybertruck that were too bright to a wiring issue that prevented reverse lights from working in Model Y crossovers to a "sudden loss of propulsion" in Model 3s and Model Ys, Teslas have had their fair share of recalls.

There is also a broader consumer angle. While EVs cut tailpipe pollution and lower fuel and maintenance costs, repeated recall headlines can leave some shoppers uneasy about reliability, safety systems, and the long-term ownership experience.

Reuters also noted that last month, the NHTSA ended an investigation covering about 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over a feature that allowed cars to be moved remotely. According to the report, regulators found it was tied only to low-speed incidents. That detail underscores how closely Tesla's software-driven features are watched by regulators, customers, and investors alike.

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