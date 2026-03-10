Car expert surprised after testing out Tesla with original powerpack: 'People aren't understanding how significant this is'

"That's a number 1 concern for many of the people I talk to."

A high-mileage Tesla is challenging skeptics who doubt the longevity of electric vehicle batteries.

Everything Electric's Robert Llewellyn, host of the Fully Charged Show on YouTube, interviewed a Tesla Model S owner whose vehicle has logged nearly 440,000 miles for his business.

Nigel Raynard drives his car a whole lot — some 300 to 400 miles daily. Remarkably, the original battery lasted for 413,000 miles before needing replacement.

"That isn't quite to the moon and back, but it's to the moon, and you're re-entering the Earth's atmosphere," Llewellyn said of the battery's durability. "So it's quite a long way."

It's not like Raynard is gaming the system either. He reveals his vehicles are frequently using fast charging, which theoretically degrades the battery faster. He also said he ignored internet directives to avoid charging the battery to 100% or running it down to almost empty.

Still, it's clear the battery handled the heavy use for quite a while. Eventually, he did get an error message but was able to get a free new battery through his warranty.

Raynard also shared that the car needed just five service trips in its lifespan. He did get an optional brake pad replacement at around 285,000 miles, but he chalked the overall lack of required upkeep to the few moving parts in an EV.

The longevity of Raynard's Tesla battery is a testament to the durability and potential savings of electric vehicles. Given the average American is driving just 14,500 miles annually, an EV battery should be able to last many years.

Raynard's experience backs up studies that show that EV battery degradation is often overblown. His experiences with minimal maintenance also are backed up.

While it probably would help if he followed some of the best practices for preserving EV batteries, it's certainly a good sign that his car's battery held up quite well in spite of ignoring them.

For drivers who are hesitant to buy an EV because of battery concerns, Raynard's testimony should put the worries to rest.

Commenters on YouTube sounded off on the importance of the video.

"I truly don't think people are understanding how significant this is," one said. "Going 410,000 miles on the original battery that was constantly being fast charged."

"The world needs more stories about high mileage EV batteries," another declared. "That's a number 1 concern for many of the people I talk to."

