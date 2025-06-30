  • Tech Tech

Brewery turns heads with vintage delivery truck hiding seriously high-tech features: 'When you drive down the street … everyone notices'

"We like to call it our one-car parade."

by Leslie Sattler
"We like to call it our one-car parade."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Steam Whistle Brewing has updated its 1958 Chevrolet Apache pickup truck with a user-friendly electric conversion, reported Driving.

The brewery's "Retro Electro" truck got a Tesla powertrain conversion in 2011, but the system required detailed instructions just to start the vehicle. Steam Whistle partnered with Canadian company Beachman to replace the complicated Tesla setup with a straightforward Nissan Leaf drivetrain.

This solution addresses a major barrier to classic car electrification: Many vintage EV conversions create vehicles that are difficult for multiple people to operate.

Beachman's approach uses the Leaf's complete motor and inverter unit, which measures about the size of a four-cylinder engine. The system connects to a four-speed manual transmission that stays locked in fourth gear, then sends power to the rear wheels through a driveshaft. The new setup keeps the Leaf's electric power steering, electric brake booster, and regenerative braking options. A three-button shifter with reverse, neutral, and drive options replaces the previous complicated controls.

"We like to call it our one-car parade, [because] when you drive down the street in a vehicle like this, everyone notices," said Steam Whistle CEO Greg Taylor in a video published to Driving.ca's YouTube channel (@drivingca).

Simpler electric swaps can make classic vehicles more practical for businesses and collectors. Companies that need multiple employees to drive promotional vehicles benefit from easy-to-use controls that don't require special training.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

In addition to the novelty factor, electric vehicle ownership is financially beneficial. EV drivers save money on routine maintenance since electric motors don't need oil changes, transmission fluid, or spark plug replacements. Fuel costs drop, and electric motors run quietly, producing no tailpipe pollution.

Some people worry about the pollution associated with the battery manufacturing and mineral mining required for EV production. The clean energy transition requires mining roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually, but we extract about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels yearly. Those dirty fuels get burned once and disappear, but battery minerals can be recycled and reused.

Installing solar panels increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership because fueling with solar energy costs less than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. 

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Buying solar panels may not fit everyone's budget, but leasing solar panels is a more cost-sensitive alternative. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and lets users lock in low energy rates.

Would you be more likely to buy an EV if the payments only cost $300 a month?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the car 🚘

I'm not sure 🤷

Sorry but no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x