Brewery turns heads with vintage delivery truck hiding seriously high-tech features: 'When you drive down the street … everyone notices'

Steam Whistle Brewing has updated its 1958 Chevrolet Apache pickup truck with a user-friendly electric conversion, reported Driving.

The brewery's "Retro Electro" truck got a Tesla powertrain conversion in 2011, but the system required detailed instructions just to start the vehicle. Steam Whistle partnered with Canadian company Beachman to replace the complicated Tesla setup with a straightforward Nissan Leaf drivetrain.

This solution addresses a major barrier to classic car electrification: Many vintage EV conversions create vehicles that are difficult for multiple people to operate.

Beachman's approach uses the Leaf's complete motor and inverter unit, which measures about the size of a four-cylinder engine. The system connects to a four-speed manual transmission that stays locked in fourth gear, then sends power to the rear wheels through a driveshaft. The new setup keeps the Leaf's electric power steering, electric brake booster, and regenerative braking options. A three-button shifter with reverse, neutral, and drive options replaces the previous complicated controls.

"We like to call it our one-car parade, [because] when you drive down the street in a vehicle like this, everyone notices," said Steam Whistle CEO Greg Taylor in a video published to Driving.ca's YouTube channel (@drivingca).

Simpler electric swaps can make classic vehicles more practical for businesses and collectors. Companies that need multiple employees to drive promotional vehicles benefit from easy-to-use controls that don't require special training.

In addition to the novelty factor, electric vehicle ownership is financially beneficial. EV drivers save money on routine maintenance since electric motors don't need oil changes, transmission fluid, or spark plug replacements. Fuel costs drop, and electric motors run quietly, producing no tailpipe pollution.

Some people worry about the pollution associated with the battery manufacturing and mineral mining required for EV production. The clean energy transition requires mining roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually, but we extract about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels yearly. Those dirty fuels get burned once and disappear, but battery minerals can be recycled and reused.

Installing solar panels increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership because fueling with solar energy costs less than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

