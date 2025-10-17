Tesla unveils key updates for one of its most popular models — here are the details

It's never been a better time to own an EV.

Tesla has unveiled an update to the Model 3, featuring a new battery and features that help to improve the vehicle's range.

According to CarBuzz, the new Model 3 features a revised LG battery with denser-packed cells designed to help improve the car's range. The company also responded to criticism and feedback on a minor design feature for drivers, moving the turn signals back to a lever next to the steering wheel, rather than being a button on the wheel itself.

The new battery travels up to 466 miles on a charge in testing, placing it second in the range arms race behind Lucid's Air battery, which can get up to 512 miles per charge.

If the new deluxe battery is too pricey for you, Tesla is also unveiling another, more affordable option; in European markets, there's also a lithium-iron-phosphate battery option, which gets 344 miles per charge.

As EV range technology continues to improve, it's never been a better time to own an EV. You save big money on fuel and repairs while reducing your carbon impact in a vehicle with zero pollution.

Charging at home is also easier than ever, more affordable than relying on public chargers, and can save you hundreds of dollars a year on costs. Qmerit is helping homeowners install Level 2 chargers at home, providing free installation estimates for consumers.

Pairing a home charging system with solar panels can push your savings even further, as you won't be relying on the municipal grid to power your vehicle. EnergySage has free tools that can help connect you with vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

Unfortunately for American Tesla fans, the new Model 3 batteries and turn signal improvements are currently only available in European markets. It's unclear when they'll come to the U.S., but given the EV company's push to rebound from a tough 2025, one would imagine they'd make their way across the pond eventually.

