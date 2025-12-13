New Tesla owner shares honest review after taking home first-ever EV: 'I just joined the club'

"The red stands out in a good way."

A new owner of a Tesla Model 3 had the right type of regrets after their big purchase. They just wish they'd done it sooner..

In the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, the Redditor posted a photo to their post titled: "Welcome home, my first EV!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They opted for the car just before October and gushed about it after just one week of driving.

"This car is so smart, and I wish I got one sooner," they wrote. "As long as it lasts as long as ICE cars do and maintenance is the same or less cost, this may be my favorite car of all time…and I'm old!"

There is good news on the maintenance front. Meanwhile, Redditors were full of praise for the driver's new wheels.

A user asked, "What wheel caps did you install? They look like a good match to the wheel color."

The owner shared that they got Aero Wheel Caps and decals from Amazon. Overall, the Model 3's design and the OP's color choice were applauded by the community.

"The red stands out in a good way," a visitor declared.

A fellow owner shared: "Congratulations I just joined the club myself! A lot to learn in the first week in this bad boy."

"Gorgeous," a Redditor said.

It's not just the aesthetics that make EVs a winning proposition. EVs can significantly reduce pollution over their lifetimes compared to gas-powered cars and offer substantial savings on fuel.

