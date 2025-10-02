Experts raise red flags over 'alpha-level' Tesla driving feature: 'It should never be in the customer's hands'

A new Tesla driving feature is not ready for customers, according to experts. Recent tests suggest the EV's Full Self-Driving feature is far from ready, leaving customers paying thousands of dollars for a potentially dangerous tool.

What's happening?

An assessment of the newest FSD version (13.2.9) found the system made frequent mistakes during a 90-minute drive in Los Angeles, according to Forbes. The Model Y tested reportedly failed to slow at pedestrian crossings, ignored flashing school bus stop signs, and accelerated unpredictably on crowded off-ramps.

"This is not even a beta system. This is an alpha-level product. It should never be in the customer's hands," said Dan O'Dowd, founder of The Dawn Project, which funded the test.

Despite being sold as a nearly autonomous tool, at a cost of $8,000 or $99 per month, the software is still legally classified as a driver assist system, with drivers required to remain attentive at all times. Regulators have not yet established firm rules around these technologies, leaving customers to consider the risks themselves.

Why is this concerning?

For drivers, these issues raise serious safety questions and make FSD an expensive gamble. Paying thousands of dollars for a product that struggles with basic driving tasks could erode trust, not only in Tesla but also in the promise of autonomous vehicles more broadly.

Beyond customer safety, pricing barriers could also slow down the transition to cleaner cars. If FSD's high cost and inconsistent performance turn away potential buyers of Teslas and other EVs, the environmental benefits of reducing tailpipe pollution and cooling the planet could stall.

Tesla was already facing similar challenges, including investigations into autopilot crashes, recalls tied to steering and software issues, and problems with robotaxi services that required remote operators.

What's being done about it?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened investigations into Tesla's reporting of FSD and autopilot crashes but has not issued broad restrictions. Experts say stronger regulations and third-party validation will be needed to build consumer trust.

For now, drivers can protect themselves by approaching FSD with caution, maybe waiting a couple of years, and researching alternatives. Companies such as Waymo offer more well-established autonomous driving services. And for those simply looking for a cleaner, cooler, safer ride, there are plenty of reliable EVs on the market you can explore to make your next car an EV.

Those interested in a Tesla can also simply choose to forgo any involvement with its FSD technology.

