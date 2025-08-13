New footage emerges of self-driving Tesla navigating notoriously difficult road: 'I've no doubt it works almost all the time'

A new video showing off Tesla's self-driving Model Y has emerged in light of the company's major bid on its Robotaxi technology.

Tesla's Robotaxi is a fully self-driving taxi service. Test-drives have already been underway in Austin, Texas, where the company is based. From Tesla's first "Autopilot" to the supervised version of Full Self-Driving, autonomous driving technology has long been a feature of Tesla's vehicles.

Now, the electric vehicle vanguard is taking a major leap towards widespread engagement with FSD technology.

"In videos shared by Tesla on Friday, the car navigates around Swindon's Magic Roundabout — regularly voted one of Britain's most complicated junctions — without the human safety driver intervening," reported the Telegraph.

The video shows the vehicle smoothly navigating tricky situations like avoiding cyclists and pulled-over vehicles with their hazards flashing, making lane changes and merging look easy.

Amid a year of controversy, protests, and dwindling sales, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is betting big on technology that could revolutionize everyday travel.

It isn't perfect yet, but trials like this are a critical part of development. Especially as the beta cars make errors in FSD, the technology improves based on the feedback of a human passenger present for each test drive. Tesla is also working to train its software on billions of real-life situations in existing Tesla vehicles to guide FSD towards safer actions in virtually any situation.

"I had a ride in an autonomous taxi on a recent trip to San Francisco (a Waymo, not a Tesla). The whole experience felt safer than many taxi rides I've had with human drivers," said one commenter on the Telegraph announcement.

Another shared anxiety over FSD accidents: "I've no doubt it works almost all the time — but it will only take one fatality to crash the whole idea," to which another pointed out how many fatalities occur in the UK yearly with regular vehicles: "Why would [one] fatality in an autonomous vehicle kill off the idea when we accept over 1,600 deaths a year (2023 figures) in vehicles driven by 'qualified' human drivers?"

The British government has said it is preparing to allow self-driving vehicles (without a driver) as early as 2026.

Self-driving or not, more EVs in cities is a good thing. With zero-carbon pollution and remarkably quiet operation, EVs have the potential to transform cities into an air- and noise-pollution-free paradise.

Many EV owners are opting to power their cars exclusively with the sun — even in rainier regions like the U.K. — by installing solar panels that drastically increase the cost savings already present in EV ownership.

