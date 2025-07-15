Tesla drivers in China push self-driving tech to its limits: 'I haven't had even a single safety intervention'

Full Self-Driving mode has been a major talking point in Tesla news, with some even attributing it to helping rescue the company from struggling sales numbers early this year while others viewing some publicized miscues as bad PR.

According to Teslarati, a driver who has been using the Tesla FSD model in China for two months reported it as overwhelmingly safe and superior to an alternative self-driving car they tested.

"On narrow roads, it slows down appropriately; on major roads, it picks up speed. When there are a lot of pedestrians or electric scooters, it's overly cautious — almost too polite," Ray (@ray4tesla) wrote in an X post. "... In the two months I've been using FSD, I haven't had even a single safety intervention."

The driver compared this to driving a Huawei vehicle with FSD, which, in the course of just 90 minutes, had four safety interventions. "That's essentially four near-collisions," they said in the post.

While there have been concerns about Tesla's FSD software being feasible in China because of its unique traffic regulations, including requiring drivers to pay fines for mistakes made by the FSD software, the technology continues to be updated.

"While anecdotal, the account from the Tesla owner is quite significant since FSD users in China tend to push the system to its absolute limits," the Teslarati article concluded.

Tesla has had a rough year, with its sales numbers generally declining in most markets and its stock price going on a roller-coaster ride, but it's possible that the worst is over for the company if it's able to retain enough potential customers.

Positive experiences with EV technology, such as FSD, may tip the scale in making driving an electric vehicle more appealing to a wider range of consumers. With continuous advancements, lower costs for fuel and maintenance, newer and sometimes cheaper models, and an ever-growing used EV market, this eco-friendly mode of transportation is increasingly accessible and affordable.

