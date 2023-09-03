A new state rule requires Tesla technology in all charging stations — and other states are watching ‘closely’

Improving the availability of charging points is vital for customers who want to make long journeys across the country in an electric vehicle that produces zero tailpipe pollution.

Tesla drivers in Texas will soon be free from range anxiety. The state approved plans to ensure companies include Tesla technology in electric vehicle charging stations, Reuters reported.

If companies do not include the technology, they may not be eligible for federal funds assigned to help make electric vehicle charging more accessible on United States highways.

When presenting the state’s plan, Humberto Gonzalez, the director of Texas’ Department of Transportation, said the move to a two-connector approach would “help assure coverage of a minimum of 97% of the current, over 168,000 electric vehicles with fast charge ports in the state.”

It’s just the latest boost for Tesla regarding its charging technology, as Ford and General Motors announced in June 2023 that they will also utilize Tesla’s North American Charging Standard in its upcoming vehicles.

And the decision to adopt Tesla’s NACS in Texas is reportedly being “closely watched” by other states, according to Reuters.

As it stands, federal rules require the Combined Charging System to be used by electric vehicle charging companies to access the $5 billion funding program. However, individual states are allowed to include their own requirements before administering funds locally.

With Tesla pushing to make NACS the industry standard, more states might request its inclusion at charging stations. Kentucky has also mandated that NACS technology is included in state-approved charging stations, according to Reuters, while the outlet also noted Washington state is considering a similar approach.

In 2022, the Tesla Model Y was the sixth-bestselling vehicle in the United States of all categories, as CNBC reported, showing how the electric vehicle is making gains in the mainstream market.

With that in mind, improving the availability of charging points is vital for customers who want to make long journeys across the country in an electric vehicle that produces zero tailpipe pollution.

Tesla’s presence in Texas is notable. The company’s Gigafactory is located there, and one of the brand’s most anticipated models, the Cybertruck, is being built at the site, with the first completed at the location in July.

Citing a crowd-sourced data tracker, Teslarati reported in July that 1.9 million Cybertrucks have been ordered. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an earnings call the vehicles are expected to begin reaching customers near the end of September, which will bring even more demand for available charging stations across the country.

