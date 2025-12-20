Dog photographed alone in parked Tesla with message on touch screen stuns social media users: 'Every car should have this option'

"One of the reasons I want a Tesla!"

A passerby noticed an unexpected passenger peering out the window of a parked Tesla — a puppy. While such a sight is often worrying, a unique Tesla feature put their mind at ease.

"Spotted the cutest floof," a Facebook user shared in a Dogspotting group. The Tesla's touchscreen reads, "My driver will be back soon," and displays the internal temperature of the electric vehicle as 22 degrees Celsius (around 72 degrees Fahrenheit).

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



While leaving a pet in a car may not seem dangerous, temperatures can heat up quickly, particularly on a hot day. Analysis from Total.vet found that the majority of heat-related pet deaths occurred when the animal's owners left them trapped inside hot vehicles.

Because of this, California and other states have laws allowing rescues under certain conditions. However, this can lead to unnecessarily broken glass if a vehicle is running remotely, leaving the pet in a safe and comfortable environment.

Tesla's "Dog Mode" ingeniously eliminates the potential for misunderstanding. Other Facebook users were impressed by the adorable display.

"One of the reasons I want a Tesla!" one commenter shared.

"That Tesla feature omg. I hate them but I'd buy it specifically for my dogs," another said.

As evidenced by the fact that this Facebook post is a couple of years old, Tesla has been a polarizing brand for years. Anti-EV sentiment fueled by misinformation has played a role, while CEO Elon Musk's political activities and social media feuds have turned the company into a lightning rod for criticism in 2025, even contributing to a sales slump in key markets.

More broadly, though, demand for EVs remains robust.

Tesla itself even delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter as consumers rushed to take advantage of expiring EV tax credits in the U.S.

EVs are shockingly cheaper to power up, particularly if you charge at home.

In fact, you could save hundreds of dollars per year. Qmerit offers instant, free installation estimates for Level 2 chargers.

Ready to maximize your savings associated with driving an EV? Try charging with your own energy rather than relying on the main grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can save you up to $10,000 on solar. EnergySage, one of TCD's Solar Explorer partners, makes it easy to obtain and compare competitive quotes from vetted installers.

And whereas gas-powered cars spew toxic pollution responsible for millions of premature deaths every year — not to mention an overheating planet making things more dangerous for humans and pets alike — electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions.

In the meantime, another Facebook user said they wanted to see a similar feature in other vehicles. Fortunately, multiple manufacturers have stepped up with their own versions of Dog Mode, giving many consumers yet another reason to make their next car an EV.

"Every car should have this option. So cool!" the user exclaimed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.