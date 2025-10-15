Tesla reports record-breaking numbers in key category — here's what's driving the surge

It proves a continued interest by the public in electric vehicles.

Despite fluctuating sales this year, Tesla has reported record-breaking production and deliveries of new cars.

According to Teslarati, the electric vehicle giant produced 447,450 vehicles in the third quarter of the year and 497,099 vehicles globally.

A huge majority of the vehicles sold and built were from the company's mass-market cars. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y crossover led the company's best Q3, with a collective 435,826 units produced and 481,166 delivered in these trims alone.

The company also hit a record in energy storage deliveries, distributing 12.5 gigawatt-hours of storage systems in the most recent quarter.

While Tesla has made advancements such as its Robotaxi system, Full Self-Driving software, and new patent-approved manufacturing process to keep itself in the EV zeitgeist, analysts did not anticipate an actual sales and production boost.

The improvement by Tesla demonstrates the public's continued interest in electric vehicles, a significant step toward a clean energy transition, and a healthier planet.

Switching to an EV is a logical choice for those seeking to save on gas and maintenance as well as for those aiming to reduce their environmental impact. While typical gas-powered cars release tailpipe pollution, electric vehicles run on a battery charge and create no tailpipe pollution.

