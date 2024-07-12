  • Tech Tech

Bystander captures Tesla Cybertruck's unbelievable new feature on camera: 'Good to see a work truck getting put to work'

The Cybertruck is a polarizing vehicle that people love or love to hate.

by Alyssa Ochs
The Cybertruck is a polarizing vehicle that people love or love to hate.

Photo Credit: iStock

A TikToker recently posted a video of a Tesla Cybertruck with an aftermarket cargo rack being used to haul construction supplies. 

As Teslarati reported, workers loaded up the truck with lumber and insulation, and the outlet called it "perhaps … one of the best work truck uses we've seen so far — at least from a storage standpoint."

@miltoneladas30 #viral #humor #fy #cybertruck #construction ♬ sonido original - Miltoneladas8

The video shows people using a forklift to load lumber onto the cargo rack and put insulation rolls underneath in the truck's bed. It's been attracting a lot of attention online because of how it's changing perceptions about electric trucks and their uses. 

However, the Cybertruck is a polarizing vehicle that people love or love to hate. 

Its futuristic design has its fair share of admirers, and the vehicle features impressive offerings, including a wake-up light sequence and raise-to-start feature. However, it has also sparked safety concerns, causing people to worry about its collision potential for pedestrians, cyclists, and others. 

Still, the versatility of electric trucks creates hope that more people will recognize the long-term savings and environmental benefits of making their next vehicle an electric one

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

More than just a personal truck to drive around town, as showcased by this video, the Cybertruck has been getting put to work. 

For example, Redwood Materials, a battery recycling firm, used a Cybertruck to haul 10,000 pounds of recycled products at its Nevada Battery Materials Campus. The Boring Company used a Cybertruck to tow a tunnel-boring machine with the power to dig a tunnel faster than a mile per week. 

When electric trucks replace standard gas-guzzling trucks that produce toxic air pollution, companies can reap the benefits of lower maintenance costs while promoting more breathable air for better public health. 

"Being able to lower itself will make it much easier to unload," one Teslarati reader commented

"Good to see a work truck getting put to work," another said

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x