Bystander captures Tesla Cybertruck's unbelievable new feature on camera: 'Good to see a work truck getting put to work'

The Cybertruck is a polarizing vehicle that people love or love to hate.

A TikToker recently posted a video of a Tesla Cybertruck with an aftermarket cargo rack being used to haul construction supplies.

As Teslarati reported, workers loaded up the truck with lumber and insulation, and the outlet called it "perhaps … one of the best work truck uses we've seen so far — at least from a storage standpoint."

The video shows people using a forklift to load lumber onto the cargo rack and put insulation rolls underneath in the truck's bed. It's been attracting a lot of attention online because of how it's changing perceptions about electric trucks and their uses.

Its futuristic design has its fair share of admirers, and the vehicle features impressive offerings, including a wake-up light sequence and raise-to-start feature. However, it has also sparked safety concerns, causing people to worry about its collision potential for pedestrians, cyclists, and others.

Still, the versatility of electric trucks creates hope that more people will recognize the long-term savings and environmental benefits of making their next vehicle an electric one.

More than just a personal truck to drive around town, as showcased by this video, the Cybertruck has been getting put to work.

For example, Redwood Materials, a battery recycling firm, used a Cybertruck to haul 10,000 pounds of recycled products at its Nevada Battery Materials Campus. The Boring Company used a Cybertruck to tow a tunnel-boring machine with the power to dig a tunnel faster than a mile per week.

When electric trucks replace standard gas-guzzling trucks that produce toxic air pollution, companies can reap the benefits of lower maintenance costs while promoting more breathable air for better public health.

"Being able to lower itself will make it much easier to unload," one Teslarati reader commented.

"Good to see a work truck getting put to work," another said.

