Tesla Cybertruck owner shocked by discovery while trying to wash his vehicle: 'Seems they rely too much on glue'

A California Cybertruck owner took his electric truck to the 114-degree desert and noticed signs of it falling apart.

His Cybertruck's light bar, attached with glue, began to detach as he was hand-washing his vehicle.

What's happening?

As Torque News reported, the Cybertruck owner, Duncan, noticed the vehicle's light bar hanging halfway off while cleaning it after a desert road trip.

He was disappointed to discover his $100,000 electric vehicle falling apart and possibly unable to withstand high temperatures. Duncan has only ever hand-washed his Cybertruck and never takes it through an automatic car wash.

He shared a photo of the partially detached light bar in a forum post to the Cybertruck Owners Club.

In the caption, Duncan wrote, "Seems they rely too much on glue." He asked forum members if anyone had encountered a similar situation.

Why are high-quality EV materials important?

In response to the forum post, Cybertruck owners agreed that they have been dissatisfied with Tesla's use of glue in the EV's assembly.

"I have wondered why Tesla didn't design the lightbar to be glued like it is but also with simple snap-in tabs on the ends that make it snap into place on the windshield," one forum member commented.

High-quality materials are essential in building new EVs because they support the vehicles' safety, longevity, and performance.

Especially given our planet's steadily rising temperatures, EVs must be able to withstand high heat and extreme weather conditions. Drivers need to feel confident that their EVs are a durable and practical transportation choice worth the investment.

Owning an EV is among the best ways to save money on gas and maintenance while reducing your reliance on dirty energy and limiting your pollution output.

However, Tesla Cybertrucks and other EVs must be safe to drive and reasonably repairable and maintainable when damage occurs. By gaining consumers' trust, EV manufacturers can help further the widespread adoption of EVs and contribute to cleaner, greener roads.

What's being done to improve EV construction?

Technology companies have been working to enhance how EVs are built by discovering innovative advancements that improve them.

For example, AkzoNobel's Resicoat is a powder coating technology that protects EV battery cells and motors.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers developed advanced battery materials to speed up charge times and extend EV battery life.

Whether you choose to buy an EV from Tesla or another auto brand, it's fascinating to learn a bit about how your vehicle was built. It's also highly recommended to contact your EV company if you notice unexpected signs of wear and tear so it can promptly remedy the situation if a manufacturing issue is to blame.

