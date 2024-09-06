New breakthrough powder coating technology promises game-changing EV preservation: 'Superior levels of protection in critical environments'

All-electric vehicles require less maintenance than conventional gas guzzlers, but there's a new product on the manufacturing level that can keep them even safer and more efficient in the long run.

AkzoNobel's Resicoat brand has recently launched a new line of EV-specific powder coatings that can protect battery cells, motors, and cooling systems from the rigors of the road, as Interesting Engineering reported.

EV manufacturers get the benefit of the product's more efficient one-time spray application, which can help increase speed and production capacity on the assembly line.

"We've developed innovative technology which addresses a clear need within the industry and helps to improve safety," according to Jeff Jirak, director of AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business, per the report.

"It's an important breakthrough which means customers no longer have to spray twice or more to achieve the right thickness for providing high dielectric strength."

In addition to production, the Resicoat EV series of coatings help in the long term by protecting against thermal shock, water immersion, and chemicals, increasing an electric vehicle's lifespan.

Alongside this, the Resicoat EL line of products claims to deliver "the highest levels" of electrical insulation, keeping electronic components safe from heat, chemicals, and moisture. This allows batteries to work more efficiently and reliably, while all the other small yet important parts get an added layer of protection.

To continue the drive toward sustainability with cleaner electric vehicles, the experience needs to be safe and reliable for consumers as well. Resicoat maintains that its powder coatings "deliver superior levels of protection in critical environments, where failure to any degree is simply not an option."

Netherlands-based AkzoNobel has a long history in the industry, starting its business decades ago working in paint and varnish. These days, the company's endeavors cover chemicals, paints, and performance coatings, although it now includes sustainability in its business plan, as well.

The powder coatings are free of dangerous volatile organic compounds, which can cause adverse health effects. Plus, the development process produces no hazardous waste, while the end product can be reclaimed and reused if oversprayed.

AkzoNobel shares that its products can help customers "decrease energy consumption, increase efficiency, lower waste, and improve safety." Some lines help reflect heat, which may help mitigate the urban heat island effect and reduce air conditioning usage.

"Many manufacturers are now switching to powder coatings because of the technical performance and environmental credentials that a powder coating delivers. They are also switching because in becoming more sustainable, they are also gaining in performance," as the company's website explains.

The company itself plans to halve its carbon pollution by 2030, while also getting 50% of its revenue from sustainable solutions and achieving 100% circular use of materials.

