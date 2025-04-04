Cybertruck driver stunned after saying vehicle led them into oncoming traffic: 'Is anyone else experiencing this lately?'

A Tesla Cybertruck owner says his truck's Full Self-Driving feature suddenly took him into oncoming traffic — twice in one week. He shared his experience in a Tesla owner group on Facebook, and while the report warrants further investigation, it brings up additional concerns about how safe the self-driving system really is.

What's happening?

Luke Perrie said he was driving his new Cybertruck when the FSD feature crossed a double yellow line and went straight into oncoming traffic not once, but twice, as per a Torque News report.

"Once with a trailer on and once without," he explained in parentheses. "Is anyone else experiencing this lately?"

Luke said he used to feel relaxed using FSD, letting the truck drive most places without issue. Now, he keeps his hands on the wheel and watches the road like a hawk. According to the report, another Tesla owner said their vehicle swerved into a median to avoid faded road paint. And one even said their car hugs the left lane too closely in general.

Why are FSD issues a growing concern for drivers?

If your vehicle can suddenly veer into oncoming traffic, that's a big problem — and not just for you, but for other drivers on the road. And if it's happening to multiple drivers, it points to more than just a one-time glitch.

Tesla's FSD is supposed to make driving safer and easier, but when it doesn't work right, it does the opposite. Some drivers said they've stopped using it altogether. And if people start losing trust in self-driving features, it could slow down the shift to electric vehicles, as the tech is closely associated with EVs.

That's a problem not just for safety but for the environment as well. The more people choose EVs, the better chance society has at cutting down planet-warming pollution from gas-powered cars, which produce nearly twice as many grams of carbon dioxide per mile traveled, according to MIT.

This isn't the first time Tesla owners have raised safety concerns about the company's vehicles. In Denmark, inspectors flagged major safety issues with the Model 3, including brake and steering problems. And another frustrated owner has revealed lists of issues with their nearly $140,000 Model S.

Most prominently, YouTuber Mark Rober posted a video that went viral in March showing a Tesla's Autopilot feature — which is complimentary on a Tesla, whereas FSD costs extra — failing to stop the vehicle from slamming into a wall painted to look like additional road. While some have debated Rober's methodology, at least one other YouTuber replicated the experiment with similar results, though they did see their Cybertruck stop at their fake wall in an additional test.

Despite these issues, there have also been recent viral videos of Tesla FSD performing well, too.

What's being done about the problem?

Tesla keeps updating its software, but drivers say the issues are still happening even on the latest version. Some have tried recalibrating their cameras, but that hasn't worked for everyone. Federal regulators like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have already pushed Tesla to recall thousands of vehicles over similar safety concerns. Separately, the company's most recent recall in March was the eighth total for the Cybertruck, to address a part that can fly off and cause accidents.

In the meantime, experts say drivers should stay alert and keep their hands on the wheel when using FSD. And if you're shopping for an EV but aren't sure Tesla's right for you, there are other really great, safe, affordable alternatives — both new and used, as the used EV market is beginning to heat up.

