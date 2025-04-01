Tesla owner shares unbelievable video of car navigating congested roads with no hands on wheel

The latest software can handle everyday scenarios on the road, even ones it's not used to.

A Tesla owner in China shared a video of their car navigating difficult roads with the latest Full Self-Driving software, and the vehicle handled it all well.

According to Tesla Oracle, China got the latest FSD update: version 13. It's the only country outside North America to get the system "regularized for city streets." While engineers trained the tech with data from the U.S. and Canada, it did a great job adapting that for the Chinese streets, which are different from those in North America.

This all comes as Tesla has been taking a lot of heat for problems with its self-driving capabilities, such as YouTuber Mark Rober's video about Tesla's Autopilot system's failure to stop in time for a wall painted to look like a road and reports of drivers in China being fined for infractions.

Oracle shared the video, which was taken from inside the car with two people in the front and another passenger in the back. The video has English subtitles, so you can see all their comments.

FSD v13 navigates many tricky situations, such as three-wheel bikes, oncoming traffic, and pedestrians, all on a narrow street with puddles and walls on either side.

At the beginning of the video, the driver had to step on the gas pedal to let the car know it could go, but after that, it got into a groove. It pulled the car over to the side and behind parked vehicles when oncoming traffic was coming. It yielded for pedestrians and cyclists. It even decelerated for a few of the puddles and a speed bump. It also slowed down to a stop on turns with blind spots.

The Tesla owner demonstrated that the latest software could handle everyday scenarios on the road, even ones it's not used to. It's important to note that the driver must stay alert, which the driver did in the video.

While FSD is still improving, Tesla has other valuable features. For example, the electric vehicles have cameras all around them, so you can see what happens if you're in a crash or have something stolen from your car.

They also have range calculators that tell you when to charge your vehicle. It's to help relieve those anxieties that may come with switching to an EV. A big draw for buying an EV is the money you'll save on gas and maintenance — which comes to $1,500 yearly.

As more people make the change to an EV, it lowers the polluting gases put into the atmosphere by gas-powered vehicles. A study in San Francisco has already shown the benefits. Sensors that collected data between 2018 and 2022 revealed that toxic gases were reduced by 1.8% per year. While that figure may seem small, as more EVs enter the road, that reduction is likely to continue toward bigger numbers.

