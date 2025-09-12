  • Business Business

Tesla announces game-changing new vehicle maintenance policy — here's how it works

by Maris Toalson
It's a win-win.

While electric vehicles require less maintenance and can cost $1,500 less per year than traditional cars, specialized services for EVs can be difficult to access when necessary. Luckily, a policy from Tesla aims to minimize this barrier and solve the problem.

Tesla's Fast Pass allows drivers to bring their EVs to the car company's service centers for on-the-spot attention without an appointment, Not A Tesla App reported. Customers receive a Fast Pass if technicians are unable to address an issue on their first visit.

EVs — like Teslas — are quiet since they lack combustion engines, allowing their drivers to hear problems they might otherwise miss. Often, EV owners schedule service to take care of these issues. But what happens when worrisome noises stop before an appointment?

Mechanics can't replicate the sounds, leaving their source undetermined and the problem unresolved. Customers must leave service centers without answers until the noises arise again — but that's where the Fast Pass comes in.

With the pass, EV owners don't need to wait for an appointment and can return to service centers as soon as an issue reappears. The customer-oriented solution helps technicians diagnose a problem while it's happening, instead of trying to recreate it.

While Tesla has seen unprecedented sales decline through 2025, this policy may encourage those who already own Teslas to keep them or make more consumers feel comfortable buying a used EV, a market that has seen tremendous growth. 

By making maintenance for EVs easier, the policy is a win-win for both vehicle owners and servicers. It also supports the transition from gas-fueled cars to battery-powered ones. EVs, in addition to saving thousands of dollars per year on gas and maintenance, are more environmentally friendly than traditional cars, as they produce no tailpipe pollution. 

Additionally, fueling EVs with solar energy can increase their environmental and money-saving benefits. Installing solar panels for at-home charging, despite the initial investment, is cheaper in the long run than using public charging stations or relying on the energy grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

