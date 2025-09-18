  • Tech Tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes bold claim about company's AI tech: 'Epic'

Elon Musk anticipates powerful advancements with Tesla's in-house AI chips, AI5 and AI6. They could speed up the development of the company's Optimus robot and autonomous Cybercab.

Teslarati reported that the CEO of Tesla confirmed the AI5 chip design. Musk went on to praise the chip's singular "architecture" and "high-performance platform." Production will take place in Arizona after first-stage manufacturing in Taiwan by TSMC.

"Just had a great design review today with the Tesla AI5 chip design team! This is going to be an epic chip," Musk wrote in a post on X.

He called the AI5 "the best inference chip" with its "lowest cost silicon and best performance per watt." Musk also teased AI6, saying it could surpass the AI5.

The AI6 chip has sights on Samsung for manufacturing in Texas. The AI6 may also "replace Project Dojo as Tesla's training platform," per Teslarati.

With improved AI chips, consumers could gain more sophisticated self-driving features in Tesla vehicles. Ultimately, transportation could become safer and more reliable. Tesla's Optimus humanoid and Cybercab with AI could bring more convenient daily services.

AI efficiency has the potential to reduce the energy demand for computing. Only one problem remains: chip manufacturing's environmental impact. Chip production at Intel, for example, used over one billion gallons of fresh water in 2024 alone.

Musk's optimistic timelines are a common theme at Tesla as well. Fully autonomous vehicles or software updates have often taken longer than predicted.

Of course, this was concurrent with other challenges Tesla has faced. Among them was a 13% drop in deliveries year-over-year in its first quarter. Production pauses on its Model Y and Cybertruck lines for maintenance also occurred.

Despite these hurdles, the company continues to invest in next-gen AI silicon. Tesla's commitment to advancing electric vehicle technology is unwavering. AI advancements, coupled with clean home energy, make Tesla a compelling, sustainable choice.

Installing solar panels increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership, regardless of which brand of EV you decide to drive. Solar energy as fuel is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, saving up to $10,000 on solar.

