Elon Musk issues bold prediction about long-awaited Tesla feature: 'Depending on regulatory approval'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted a prediction about the car's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. He is suggesting a short turnaround for drivers to play video games while the car drives itself.

His bold claim renewed discussion about advanced autonomous technology and its implications.

Teslarati reported an X post of someone playing a video game in an FSD-engaged Cybertruck — a dangerous situation if the video is real, given that the FSD is still meant to be supervised, not completely autonomous. Nonetheless, Musk gave a zealous response, suggesting that gaming like this in Tesla vehicles could soon be safe.

When can I do this tho pic.twitter.com/zdxD629KuU — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) August 3, 2025

He said this will be possible in "3 to 6 months, depending on regulatory approval in your city and state."

Tesla has pushed the boundaries of autonomous technology with the launch of its Robotaxi in Austin, Texas. The Model Y vehicles operate within a confined geographic area with no human driver, but a safety monitor is still present.

A self-driving electric car could be a major leap in convenience and draw mass appeal from consumers, further boosting EV adoption and leading to cleaner air.

However, there is reason to be skeptical of the claim that EV drivers will soon be able to play video games while behind the wheel of their own cars. For one, Musk has a history of promoting optimistic timelines and not fulfilling them.

Concerning footage of Robotaxi mistakes has been circulating on the internet, suggesting Tesla has some safety bugs to work out. The automaker has also faced some challenges this year (attributed in part to Musk's polarizing politics), including a 13% drop in deliveries year-over-year in its first quarter and declining sales in Q2.

Despite this, Tesla remains a popular choice for EV buyers, and it's not hard to see why. Owning an EV is not only better for the environment, but it also saves drivers money.

To maximize your savings, you can install solar panels. Fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage can help you compare vetted local installers, saving you up to $10,000 on solar.

In the meantime, as self-driving technology evolves, regulators will determine when deployment is best and safest. The EPA notes EVs must adhere to the same safety standards as gas-guzzlers, as well as meet their own unique safety standards.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.