Company co-founded by Bill Gates unveils game-changing energy project: 'The way of the future'

"I'm excited about the prospect."

by Matthew Swigonski
TerraPower, co-founded by Bill Gates, is working to build an advanced nuclear reactor in Kansas that could significantly lower energy costs.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

One Midwest state could soon be home to a groundbreaking project that could lower energy costs for residents.

Co-founded by Bill Gates, TerraPower is a nuclear energy company developing advanced, carbon-free reactors. One of its goals is to build facilities that are more efficient and cheaper than traditional nuclear plants. TerraPower is partnering with electric company Evergy and the Kansas Department of Commerce to study the feasibility of building an advanced nuclear reactor in the Sunflower State.

In a news release, TerraPower revealed that the collaboration will assess the technical and economic factors of a potential site for an advanced nuclear power plant. With state and local officials expressing support for the project's potential to provide reliable, clean, and affordable energy, residents could soon reap savings on their monthly bills.

"Nuclear energy is the way of the future," Sen. Roger Marshall said. "Nuclear produces reliable, clean power — and a lot of it. I'm excited about the prospect of welcoming TerraPower's Natrium reactor to Kansas and look forward to helping bring this project to fruition so that Kansans can have safe, reliable, and affordable energy." 

In 2024, the company began construction on a next-generation nuclear power plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The project is expected to be completed in 2030 with the reactor capable of generating 345 megawatts. However, its molten salt-based energy storage system could produce up to 500 megawatts for more than five and a half hours to meet peak energy demand.

The production of radioactive waste can be an enormous obstacle for communities to overcome, especially since it can remain hazardous for centuries. Traditional nuclear plants also require massive amounts of water for cooling, potentially jeopardizing local water supplies and reducing water quality.

Nuclear power plants produce very little carbon gas pollution during operation. Not only can this go a long way in reducing reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels, but it can also lead to improved air quality as well.

"Our Natrium technology features a next-generation reactor with enhanced safety and efficiency, paired with utility-scale storage to ensure grid resilience," TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque said. "The TerraPower team is excited to advance conversations with Evergy, state leaders, and local communities on the opportunities that the Natrium reactor and energy storage system brings to Kansas."

