Bill Gates-backed company moves to build new-age nuclear reactor on US site: 'Today marks an important step forward'

A company backed by Bill Gates has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Utah Office of Energy Development and land developer Flagship Companies to find a potential site for a nuclear reactor.

According to Interesting Engineering, TerraPower is currently looking for land to build a nuclear reactor and energy storage plant in Utah. The current aim is to come up with a preliminary list of suitable sites for the 354 megawatt Natrium reactor by the end of the year.

"Today marks an important step forward for energy in Utah," said Governor Spencer J. Cox, per Interesting Engineering.

The development of the reactor will support the governor's Operation Gigawatt, which involves plans to build an energy ecosystem that will provide power to Utah and other states in the western United States.

Nuclear reactors work by generating energy through nuclear fission, where heavy atoms like uranium split when struck by neutrons, releasing heat and more neutrons in a chain reaction. This heat produces steam to drive turbines and generate electricity.

Nuclear energy is a cleaner and more sustainable option than fossil fuels, but it does come with some downsides, as it creates radioactive waste that must be stored correctly. Additionally, any water that comes into contact with the reactor may become contaminated. Other cons include high construction costs, accident risks, and limited fuel availability.

On the plus side, energy produced this way has low planet-warming emissions, high energy output, and a reliable power supply, which are all important in transitioning away from dirty energy sources such as coal and oil.

New nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors and advanced fuel cycles, are offering promising ways to deliver safer, more efficient, and more flexible low-carbon energy.

While challenges remain in making the technologies viable — SMRs notably have faced criticism for coming with similar safety concerns to large reactors — it's encouraging to see these advancements in combination with those made in renewable energy sectors, such as solar, wind, and hydro.

