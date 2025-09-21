New report reveals how major tech companies are driving up energy bills for everyone: 'Make them pay their own bills like we do'

America's largest tech companies are transforming the country's power grid at breakneck speed — and everyday people may be paying the price.

As tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google race to build energy-hungry data centers, utilities are saying that the billions needed for new power plants and grid upgrades could drive up bills for residents and small businesses.

What's happening?

Driven by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, the number of massive data centers across the country is soaring. These facilities now consume more than 4% of the nation's electricity, with analysts warning that figure could triple to 12% in just three years.

To keep pace, utilities are being asked to spend billions on new power plants and grid upgrades. Those costs are traditionally passed on to everyone, meaning residents and small businesses could see higher bills even if they aren't using more energy, according to a report from The New York Times. In Ohio, households are already paying about $15 more per month because of data centers.

Why are data centers concerning?

Nationally, electricity rates for residents have already jumped more than 30% since 2020, and experts say data center demand could supercharge those increases. A joint study from Carnegie Mellon and North Carolina State projects that average household power bills could rise by another 8% by 2030 — and even more than 25% in states like Virginia, where data centers are proliferating.

Regulators warn that utilities are being pushed into "extremely new territory," with projects being greenlit faster and on a larger scale than ever before. Consumer advocates are worried that homes and small businesses will be stuck paying for Big Tech's massive expansion. "Our wallets cannot be strained anymore," wrote one resident to state regulators, per the Times. "Make them pay their own bills like we do!"

What's being done to protect everyday consumers?

Some regulators are pushing back. Ohio recently ruled unanimously against a proposal from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google that would have shifted more costs onto regular folks, instead requiring data centers to cover a larger share of their own expenses. Similar debates are underway in Virginia and other states where data centers have multiplied.

At the same time, companies like Amazon argue they are investing in renewable power and efficiency, including electric delivery vans and wind and solar farms. Still, those efforts may be overshadowed by the immense energy demand.

For consumers, watchdog groups recommend staying engaged with local authorities and supporting policies that ensure large corporate users pay their fair share. On a personal level, adopting energy-efficiency upgrades at home could help offset rising costs. Even so, the larger battle will depend on whether regulators hold Big Tech accountable for the true cost of its growth.

