This 'unreal' Mini Cooper-size all-electric truck could be a game-changer: 'It's the most practical vehicle I've ever seen'

The Telo MT1 is set to redefine the electric vehicle space as the smallest pickup truck on the market, packing the capabilities of a mid-size truck into a nimble, city-friendly design.

Measuring just 152 inches in length — about the size of a Mini Cooper SE — the MT1 combines innovative modular design with the practicality of a 60-inch bed, larger than those on the Rivian R1T or Toyota Tacoma short bed.

Developed by California-based startup Telo Trucks, the MT1 offers up to 350 miles of range on a single charge, placing it among the top-performing EV trucks in terms of efficiency.

The company's name, inspired by the Greek word "telos," which means purpose or goal, embodies its mission.









"The expression of Telo is practicality and functionality, not machismo," head of design Yves Béhar said in an interview with Cool Hunting.

Its removable midgate enhances versatility, transforming the truck into a small van or extending the bed for larger loads. The MT1 delivers a groundbreaking option for those seeking a compact, eco-friendly truck without compromising utility or performance.

"Efficiency without Compromise," Telo Trucks (@TELOtrucks) said on X.

Telo is addressing a gap in the EV market for small, affordable, and functional pickups. With over 3,700 reservations already placed, Telo plans to begin hand-building the first 500 units next year, with full production following shortly after.

At its core, the MT1 provides all the benefits of an electric vehicle — no tailpipe pollution, lower maintenance costs, and significant fuel savings (on average, EV owners save $6,000-$10,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over a vehicle's lifetime) — while providing the utility and flexibility truck owners need.

In an era of rising fuel costs and increasing environmental awareness, electric pickups could be the future of the American truck market, offering both an affordable and sustainable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered trucks.

While some critics point to the environmental impact of battery production and mineral extraction, EVs still offer a cleaner alternative to dirty energy-powered trucks.

Mining electric batteries metals has far less of an environmental impact than extracting substances such as coal, oil, and natural gas.

Consumers can learn more about making their next car an electric vehicle through TCD's guide.

The MT1 starts at $41,520 for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version that boasts 300 horsepower and 260 miles of range. For those who need more power or range, the MT1 offers dual-motor and all-wheel-drive variants as well as a long-range battery pack that extends the range to 350 miles.

The MT1 is available for preorder now with a $152 deposit.

"It is unreal," Sam Evans, The Electric Viking (@electricviking), said in a YouTube video. "It's the most practical vehicle I've ever seen."

