430-acre data center plan voted down amid concerns it could drain up to 90% of local water supply

"They will take all of the water and power they can."

A proposed tech park in Virginia has been halted after months of local opposition, with residents warning that the development could put significant pressure on water, electricity, and the county's rural character.

In a 4-3 vote, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors rejected the motions needed to move the nearly 430-acre project forward.

What happened?

The proposal, called the Mountain Road Tech Park, would have brought multiple new data centers to Hanover County on land that applicant Tract said was generally consistent with the site's planned use. For the project to proceed, the board needed to approve three separate requests: a limited-industrial rezoning, permission for three substations, and exceptions allowing taller buildings and fences.

Supporters said the project would help serve a rapidly expanding industry. Erin Fosdick of Tract, according to 5 On Your Side, told the board that while some data centers support artificial intelligence, "a lot of data centers" also support "schools, … banks, hospitals airports, small businesses."

But residents remained strongly opposed throughout both the planning commission process and the final board meeting. One of the central concerns was water use. Tract estimated the project could use roughly 600,000 gallons, or potentially about 90% of the zone's water supply. In the final vote, Supervisors Susan Dibble, Michael Herzberg, and Ryan Hudson voted yes, while four others voted no.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are playing an increasingly prominent role in local development disputes across the U.S. because they can bring tax revenue and digital infrastructure while also consuming large amounts of electricity, land, and water. In Hanover, residents said that the tradeoff was too costly, particularly in a rural area.

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Neighbors warned that the project could bring noise, emissions, waste, and lasting changes to the landscape. They also questioned whether the projected economic benefits would outweigh the strain on local resources and the risk of permanent impacts once construction began.

What's being done?

Before the vote, Tract said it had revised the proposal in response to community concerns. Those revisions included larger site buffers, additional noise studies, and a $15 million commitment toward county water infrastructure to help offset demand.

Even with those changes, opponents said the risks remained too great. Many argued that once a project of this size is approved, local officials have limited ability to control it if unexpected impacts emerge later.

"They will take all of the water and power they can," said Caitlyn Mayers, speaking against the data center proposal.

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