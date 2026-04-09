Nearly half of US data centers planned for 2026 canceled or delayed and it's expected to get worse

"They should pivot to making the existing data centers more efficient and cleaner."

Approximately half of the new U.S. data centers planned for 2026 are likely to face delays or cancellations, according to a Bloomberg report.

The bottleneck in data center construction, which supply chain issues and U.S. manufacturing capability are exacerbating, is anticipated to worsen as dependence on foreign imports grows.

"If one piece of your supply chain is delayed, then your whole project can't deliver," said Andrew Likens, energy and infrastructure lead at Crusoe Energy Systems.

Analysts at Sightline Climate note that data centers consuming up to 12 gigawatts of power were announced to come online this year, despite only a third having started construction.

The U.S. government has worked alongside industry leaders to reduce reliance on foreign imports, particularly from China. Domestic capacity for electrical build-out, on the other hand, has shown minimal signs of progress.

While tech giants lament the current supply chain issues hindering the completion of data center projects, residents across the country share a different perspective.

On the social media platform X, one post sharing the news garnered mass attention. Commenters are hopeful that the number of delayed or canceled data center projects will only increase.

"50% of data centers?" said one user, along with a GIF of Matthew McConaughey and the caption: "You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers."

"They should pivot to making the existing data centers more efficient and cleaner, rather than more expansion," advised another.

These responses are not entirely surprising, as residents nationwide have increasingly voiced their concerns about the excessive health and environmental impacts associated with massive data centers.

Communities in rural areas have especially borne the brunt of these impacts as companies continuously seek out undeveloped land to construct and house their projects.

The top commenter summed up the growing consensus.

"Less data, more clean water, peaceful neighborhoods, fresh air. We do not need these data centers," they said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.