Scientists stunned after sampling mysterious tree hidden deep in rainforest — here's what they found

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

Tanzanian scientists have uncovered an exciting new species of tree, as relayed by Phys.org

According to the findings, which were published in Phytotaxa, the Tessmannia princeps appears to grow very slowly, earning only 1 centimeter of girth every 15 years, but it can be very old. Some specimens the team found are estimated to be up to 3,000 years old. The specimens they found were up to 40 meters tall and a massive 2.7 meters in diameter. It spreads fern-like leaves and blooms white flowers. 

The trees were found in two subpopulations in Tanzania's central Udzungwa Mountain rainforests within the boundaries of a national park. This luckily provides these ancient specimens some legal protection. 

The age of some of these trees is especially interesting given the area's history. 

"The vast majority of montane forests in the immediate vicinity have been deforested in the last 120 years," said the paper. "It is important to note, however, that the species is totally absent from forest patches, even quite large ones, in the vicinity of the known two subpopulations."

The paper hypothesizes that a wider population of these trees may have been harvested in more readily accessible areas, but it's still hard to say. Further study is also needed to see whether Tessmannia princeps has genetic links to east coast vegetation or western and central African varieties. Its closest sibling is the Tessmannia densiflora, which is found at a lower elevation. 

Deforestation poses a threat to species we barely know exist, and the role they play in maintaining key natural balances. Rainforests serve humanity by sequestering large amounts of carbon, regulating global temperatures, and combating erosion

Drought currently threatens Tanzanian farmers, while off the coast in Zanzibar, commercial concerns may eat up ecologically sensitive land. Dangers like these still loom large over Tessmannia princeps and the rainforests of the Udzungwa Mountains, despite their legal protections. 

