Farmers in crisis as escalating issues threaten harvests: 'I am beginning to foresee tough months ahead'

Farmers in Tanzania are expressing concern over a prolonged dry spell affecting cereal-producing regions in the country.

Due to a lack of rainfall, they fear the upcoming harvest may produce far lower yields than are typical, as the Citizen detailed.

What's happening?

Ongoing dry conditions in Tanzania have farmers in Singida, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya, and Rukwa concerned about the effects on their crops, especially if rain doesn't begin to fall soon, the news outlet reported. They've expressed concerns via reports to the government that the prolonged dry conditions will lead to possible food shortages and a lack of food security this year.

However, authorities in the Agriculture Ministry say it is currently too early to worry about potential rainfall and the future of the crops. According to the government, rainfall should still be getting started and should continue until late May or early June, ending the dry spell.

For now, though, the Agriculture Ministry is conducting an assessment to determine the levels of food production in the different regions.

The Citizen reported that Nyasebwa Chimagu, crop development director at the Agriculture Ministry, explained, "The assessment report will give us a clear picture and recommend possible measures, as conditions can vary across regions. For example, while one area may experience a dry spell, drought-resistant crops may have flourished in another part of the country."

According to Chimagu, this assessment will allow them to identify the regions experiencing surplus and those experiencing shortages so the surplus can be redistributed to those most in need.

Why is Tanzania's dry spell concerning?

Tanzania's dry spell is concerning because it's yet another example of how our overheating planet impacts crops and those who depend on them for both their livelihoods and food.

With ever-warming temperatures across the globe, droughts are more likely to occur due to enhanced evaporation. When this occurs, food shortages tend to follow, which can lead to increased prices at the grocery store, the disruption of food chains, and a lack of food security.

One farmer in Tanzania, Aziza Hussein, shared with the Citizen, "I am beginning to foresee tough months ahead. If we don't receive rain this March, food prices will rise sharply, and most of us will be unable to afford food."

What's being done about Tanzania's dry spell?

Currently, the government is continuing its assessment to determine which regions may experience shortages, while Tanzania's TMA Central Forecasting Office is keeping an eye on its weather forecasts, promising to update the public if things change, per the Citizen.

The Tanzanian government has also worked to address drought conditions for the past several years via community-driven land use planning, increased infrastructure such as rainwater reservoirs, training communities on how to do jobs that aren't affected by drought, and more.

