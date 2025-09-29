Researchers achieve major breakthrough that could boost solar panel performance: 'Provides a solid foundation'

"It enhances our understanding of the processes."

Researchers have achieved 33.1% efficiency with solar panels built on uneven surfaces, reported Interesting Engineering.

Current silicon solar technology is only 29% efficient. Presently, this ceiling prevents more households around the world from adopting affordable clean power.

Scientists layered two materials to solve this issue: A perovskite coating goes above silicon, absorbing light frequencies that silicon can't use. The combination turns more sunlight into usable power.

The researchers also developed a protective treatment that adheres to perovskite films on bumpy silicon wafers. Earlier methods required smooth wafers. Manufacturers already produce silicon with tiny pyramids across the surface, so adding perovskite to current assembly lines would slash expenses and boost production.

Scientists found that the protective treatment behaves uniquely in perovskite versus silicon. Silicon receives surface-level protection only, while perovskite absorbs the treatment throughout, improving electrical flow and overall function.

"This realization provides a solid foundation for all future research in this area," said Professor Stefaan De Wolf of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, who participated in the research. "It enhances our understanding of the processes occurring in the top cell while converting light into electricity, enabling scientists to leverage this knowledge to develop better tandem solar cells."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

With more efficient panels, homeowners can install fewer units for identical power output at a lower cost. One homeowner might produce 30% more electricity using the same panel count as his neighbor, which would cut installation bills and shorten payback time.

Solar already undercuts coal and natural gas pricing across most regions, and these improvements drive prices down further and raise power generation. Cheaper solar leads to cleaner air and improved public health, as dirty fuel combustion emits particles linked to respiratory problems and cardiovascular illness.

Factories might begin to adopt these new panels by 2030. First, companies must modify their current silicon manufacturing systems for perovskite integration.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can reduce your energy costs to $0. EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. Qualifying homeowners can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Going solar also makes other money-saving electric appliances, like heat pumps, cheaper to run. Mitsubishi can help you find the best affordable heat pump for your living situation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.