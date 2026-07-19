Cheaper Tesla Model 3 pack beats pricier nickel batteries in Sweden used-EV analysis

For those buying used, it might be the most important unknown.

A lower-priced Tesla battery option appears to upstage expectations and actually hold up better over time than the company's more expensive nickel-based packs.

That conclusion comes from a Swedish analysis that reviewed nearly 10,000 battery tests from used electric vehicles between 2022 and 2026, as Electrek reported.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, the study came from Swedish used-EV retailer Carla, which used AVILOO diagnostics to measure a battery's actual condition rather than relying on the estimate displayed on a car's dashboard.

Once Carla narrowed the data to vehicles with more than 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers), the different Model 3 battery versions began to separate more clearly, the outlet observed.

At an average battery health of 93.3%, the CATL LFP Model 3 led the group, per Carla. The LG Chem nickel-manganese-cobalt version averaged 91.5%, while Panasonic's two nickel-cobalt-aluminum packs averaged 89.8% and 88.2%.

Across the full rankings, the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona were highest at just over 97% average battery health, and Electrek noted every model in the top 20 still remained above 91%.

Why does it matter?

For many EV buyers, battery condition is still one of the biggest unknowns. For those buying used, it might be the most important unknown.

The data suggest the less expensive chemistry could be the smarter purchase, since stronger capacity retention can mean a more consistent daily range, slower performance decline, and potentially better resale value.

LFP batteries are usually cheaper and less energy-dense than nickel-based packs, but they also tend to be more thermally stable and better able to handle frequent 100% charging.

That may make ownership easier for everyday drivers who charge at home and do not want to think as much about staying within an 80% to 90% range.

Other large datasets point in the same direction. Electrek noted that Geotab has reported an average EV battery degradation of about 1.8% per year across more than 22,700 vehicles.

Tesla data show that Model 3 and Model Y Long Range packs experience roughly a 15% loss after 200,000 miles, per Electrek.

What's being done?

Tesla has already switched its Standard Range Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to LFP packs, a change Electrek said was mainly about lower costs and less reliance on nickel.

These results suggest that the decision may have given drivers another benefit by facilitating the adoption of longer-lasting batteries with a lower sticker price. Better battery-testing tools are also making the used-EV market easier to understand.

Electrek noted that services such as AVILOO, as well as battery-health information available directly from some automakers, can help buyers compare vehicles based on actual battery condition rather than guesswork.

Weird as it might be, the cheaper Model 3 battery might be the better choice for drivers, especially in the used market.

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