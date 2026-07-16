Tax credits vanished, but used EVs are still selling under $25,000 as lease returns flood lots

The current market may reward patience more than urgency.

Used electric vehicles are still selling for surprisingly affordable prices even after a major federal incentive disappeared, creating an unexpected opening for shoppers who assumed the end of tax credits would send prices higher.

What's happening?

Pricing in the used EV market still appears to reflect trends established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which offered buyers up to $7,500 off new EVs and up to $4,000 off eligible used models.

According to CarBuzz, a sizable share of secondhand EV listings still remain below the old $25,000 eligibility ceiling even though the Big Beautiful Bill of 2025 canceled those consumer credits.

That threshold had given sellers a reason to stay under the cap, since a qualifying EV listed at $25,000 would have meant an effective buyer cost of $21,000. The market still appears to be anchored to those earlier price expectations.

Used models have been gaining traction even as the new EV market weakens: new EV sales dropped 28% in the first quarter of 2026, while used EV sales in March 2026 were up 27.7% from a year earlier.

In March, the average asking price for a used EV reached $34,653, putting it just $1,102 above a comparable used gasoline vehicle, CarBuzz reported.

Lease expirations could send as many as 400,000 EVs into the used market in 2026, further expanding supply.

Why does it matter?

Used EVs may be becoming a more practical and financially realistic option for buyers, even without federal tax credits.

Used EVs have long been seen as a gamble because of battery concerns, charging limitations, and sticker prices that often run higher than those of gas-powered cars. However, late-model options are now appearing in the low-$20,000 range.

CarBuzz pointed to several listings below the former $25,000 line of various types of vehicles, including a Ford Mustang Mach-E Select rear-wheel drive at $24,044, a 2022 Kia EV6 Light rear-wheel drive at $21,063, a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE at $21,724, and a 2022 Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive at $21,960.

That kind of pricing could help more drivers reduce fuel spending and routine maintenance costs while also cutting tailpipe pollution.

Switching to an EV can even give homeowners the opportunity to send their car's power back to their homes — one project in Sweden uses bidirectional EV charging, rooftop solar, and shared battery storage to let residents power their homes with electric cars and even lower their electricity bills.

Used EV prices are also moving closer to used gas-car prices.

What can I do?

The current market may reward patience more than urgency.

CarBuzz said additional leased EVs are likely to return to dealer lots over the rest of the year.

Tracking prices for a few weeks before buying may reveal whether the market continues to soften, especially on models already hovering around that old $25,000 benchmark.

Even without the tax credit, the market is still offering used EVs that look newer, cost less, and may get even cheaper as more lease returns arrive.

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