Tech experts reveal how one country revolutionized the EV industry: 'They've taken it 20 steps further'

The two leading batteries in electric vehicles each have their strengths, but the success in China from going with a new, affordable, eco-friendly option has the U.S. rerouting its preferences and thus building the same kind of batteries to catch up.

Lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFP batteries, can grant EV car owners lower payments, better car longevity, and less risk of fire, as well as limit pollution, according to an article by the Washington Post. The prominent alternative to an LFP battery is nickel manganese cobalt, or NMC, batteries. The plus side to NMC batteries, which are common in European and American electric vehicles, is the mileage they produce with a single charge.

"Everyone in the West thought LFP was a nonstarter five or six years ago," Adrian Yao, founder of the STEER technology research group at Stanford University, told the Washington Post. As Western manufacturers thought LFP was a washout option, over the past few years, China has dominated LFP battery production.

According to Ufine Battery, seven of the top ten LFP battery manufacturers in the world are based in China. Furthermore, LFP batteries are cheaper to build and last longer, and their fire hazard safety actually has led to being able to cram more energy into them. The Chinese battery titan CATL, announced last year that they had made the highest-mile-range LFP battery, with over 600 miles of range, reported the Post.

While both batteries use lithium, which is expensive, the LFPs do not require nickel or cobalt, the main contributors to high prices. This transfers to consumers, who can expect to spend 20% less on LFP than NMC batteries, according to Evlithium's report. For those buying and using EVs to help save the planet, the environmental impact of LFP batteries is also less, due to their common materials and longer life.

On these Chinese manufacturers, Yao said, "They've taken it 20 steps further than the West has ever done." Luckily, American companies like Tesla and Ford are currently seeking engineers to work on LFP development, with the latter having plans to open an LFP battery plant in 2026 in Michigan.

By pushing research, education, and American in-house manufacturing of LFP batteries, the wallets of EV-driving Americans can be improved, as well as the environment for everyone.

