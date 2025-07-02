Researchers invent new oven-sized device that transforms toxic sludge into valuable material: 'The profit can be shared'

"We can bring those boxes wherever we want."

Chicago-based startup Sun Metalon created a compact, oven-sized machine that can cut waste, reduce pollution, and make metal production cleaner and more affordable without overhauling the systems manufacturers already use.

As reported by Canary Media, Sun Metalon's technology tackles a common problem in steel and aluminum production: what to do with all the dirty leftovers. Contaminated sludge and oily metal shavings usually end up in landfills because they're too much of a hassle to recycle. But Sun Metalon's system changes that, cleaning them and turning them into valuable, reusable material.

That's a big deal for one of the world's dirtiest industries. Steel and aluminum account for about 7% of global carbon pollution, according to the International Energy Agency, and metal production often relies on mining, smelting, and massive amounts of energy.

Instead of trucking these scraps off-site for disposal, companies can use the unit on the factory floor to clean and recover usable metal. The process produces puck-shaped pieces of clean metal that can go straight back into manufacturing — from car parts to construction materials. That means companies save money, reduce their waste streams, and rely less on newly mined ore. It also gives them a tool to meet sustainability mandates without sacrificing efficiency or quality.

"Sometimes scrap has a negative value, especially for sludges — no one can recycle it, so they have to pay for disposal," said Sun Metalon CEO and co-founder Kazuhiko Nishioka. ​"We can bring it up to best or second best" in the value chain of recycled metal feedstock. "​Then the profit can be shared among customers."

This solution supports a cleaner, circular metal economy that benefits people and the planet. It's especially useful for industries looking to make greener vehicles, buildings, and infrastructure while keeping costs down. Less industrial waste also translates to cleaner air and water, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future for us all.

As the demand for strong, affordable materials grows around the world, innovations such as this one can help meet the demand while shrinking the industry's environmental footprint. Companies such as Toyota and Komatsu have already started testing Sun Metalon's technology in their facilities. Nishioka also hopes that advancing manufacturing processes could open up new industrial activities in developing nations, boosting local economies and helping communities thrive.

"My original vision was to bring compact steelmaking processes into a couple different boxes," Nishioka said. ​"We can bring those boxes wherever we want. It could be in Africa, or on Mars."

