Scientists unlock groundbreaking technology with the potential to transform global manufacturing: 'This could be a breakthrough'

Producing steel traditionally relies on dirty energy and contributes to air pollution from burning coal and natural gas. Approximately 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions can be attributed to making steel.

However, researchers are working on pollution-free steel production technology to provide a cleaner, greener alternative.

As Interesting Engineering reported, scientists at SINTEF, an independent research organization in Norway, are focusing on replacing carbon with hydrogen plasma to produce metals. Hydrogen plasma has unique properties that allow it to be more reactive than standard hydrogen once heated enough to transform into plasma.

In a superheated state, hydrogen can efficiently strip oxygen from metal ores. However, hydrogen plasma only releases a byproduct of water vapor. This makes the process essentially pollution-free compared to conventional steel production, which relies on carbon.

"If we succeed with hydrogen plasma, we can eliminate significant CO2 emissions from the metal industry," Kristine Bly, master of science at SINTEF, said. "This could be a breakthrough for the green transition in steel production."

The SINTEF researchers hope to scale the technology to impact the metal industry. They are specifically looking to apply it to ferromanganese, which is used in steel manufacturing.

The researchers are optimistic that this new technology can lead to widespread pollution-free metal production if they can overcome energy consumption and cost challenges.

Green hydrogen and renewable electricity have the potential to transform the construction industry and meet global demands without compromising the health of people and our planet. Other research groups have been working on making steel more sustainable with the HYBRIT process in Sweden and Boston Metal's molten oxide electrolysis.

At SINTEF, there's hope that transitioning from carbon to hydrogen plasma will impact global supply chains. The researchers believe this technology could reduce the demand for metallurgical coke and increase the demand for renewable energy, which is used to power the plasma process.

They encouraged further research and innovation in this field to make hydrogen plasma technology economically viable.

With cost-effective clean energy, governments and institutions are better positioned to achieve their clean energy goals. Meanwhile, people living near steel manufacturing facilities would have healthier air to breathe with fewer pollutants and toxins from the production processes.

The SINTEF researchers also recommended close collaboration between the steel industry and governments and financial support through grants and incentives to reduce companies' initial burdens. Once implemented, companies will need to train their workers to use the new technology, and educational institutions must adapt their curricula to prepare the future workforce.

Finally, they pointed out that this research comes from a Norwegian socio-economic perspective and that global economic effects may be mixed, at least for now.

"Norway experiences positive impacts on value-added and employment, but globally, sectors like mining and coke production decline due to reduced demand for coke, affecting countries like Denmark, Brazil, Nigeria, and the USA," the researchers wrote.

