Revolutionary new plant aims to solve harmful issue with traditional steelmaking: 'A compelling alternative'

The mining company Rio Tinto is supplying Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine with 70% of the iron needed for a new steel-making plant that doesn't create harmful emissions.

According to Reuters, Primetals Technologies will supply the new steel-making technology. Instead of burning coal, the Austrian plant will use hydrogen. This has the potential to cut harmful emissions from steel manufacturing.

The new plant is receiving funding from the Austrian government and European Union programs, and it is also supported by the Mitsubishi Corporation. It will be built at Voestalpine's Linz site in Austria, and the operations are planned to begin mid-2027.

According to ESG News, the iron provided by Rio Tinto will come from its operations in Pilbara in Australia and Simandou in the Republic of Guinea, as well as other mining locations. The iron will be used to make steel via a hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction process and smelter. These technologies don't require coal.

Traditional steel-making uses oxygen furnaces or electric arc furnaces. These processes either use coal or limit what kinds of raw materials can be used.

The HYFOR process will cut energy consumption and cost, producing steel efficiently and affordably. This can make construction projects cheaper, resulting in lower property prices.

The steel industry also has a massive carbon footprint. According to Sustainable Ships, 1.4 tons of carbon emissions are released into the atmosphere per ton of steel produced.

This revolutionary process could eliminate the most dangerous emissions from the industry, making steel more sustainable. The prototype plant will help make a cleaner future and a healthier planet for everyone.

Thomas Apffel, the general manager of steel decarbonisation at Rio Tinto, said this "solution presents a compelling alternative to shaft furnace technology," per ESG News.

Herbert Eibensteiner, the CEO of Voestalpine AG, stated, "Together with Primetals Technologies and Rio Tinto, we are taking an entirely new and promising approach to research into hydrogen-based pig iron production."

Alexander Fleischanderl, the chief technical officer and head of green steel at Primetals Technologies, also expressed excitement over the new technology, saying, "This project represents a significant advancement in future-proof ironmaking."

