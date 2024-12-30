Scientists make concerning discovery while studying autopsied brains: 'We need to start thinking about this as a real public health concern'

"What is worrying is the capacity of such particles to be internalized by cells and alter how our bodies function."

Recent autopsies revealed that there may be a sneaky way that microplastics are entering our brains — via our sense of smell.

What's happening?

A team of researchers from Germany and Brazil analyzed autopsies from 15 adults and found that eight of them had microplastics within the olfactory bulb in their brain, Medical XPress reported. The olfactory bulb, which functions as the smell center, is unique in that it doesn't have the same blood-brain barrier as other parts of the brain — and researchers theorized that this easier access, via inhaling, is what allowed the penetration of microplastics.

In their study, which was published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the team found that 44% of the microplastics were polypropylene. Since this is a common plastic used in daily objects like home decor, clothing, and packaging, the team theorized that indoor environments could be a "major source of inhaled microplastics."

In a press release, lead researcher Thais Mauad explained, "With much smaller nanoplastics entering the body with greater ease… What is worrying is the capacity of such particles to be internalized by cells and alter how our bodies function."

Why are microplastics so concerning?

Medical XPress relayed quotes from toxicology expert Dr. Wells Brambl, of Long Island Jewish Medical Center, who said, "I think that this study is very thought-provoking in the sense that we need to start thinking about this as a real public health concern for the long term."

He pointed out that no definitive studies have been conducted yet on how these plastics might affect brain health. Nevertheless, he said, "My intuition would say that it's not good to have plastic in your brain."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, the research team suggested that neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and ALS, could become increasingly prevalent with increased toxin exposure occurring directly inside the brain.

What's being done to reduce microplastics?

Perhaps the most distressing aspect of microplastics is just how ubiquitous they are. From the packaging on our groceries to the threads in our clothes, the decor in our homes, our furniture, our cleaning supplies, and more, plastic is something with which we interact on a daily, if not hourly, basis.

And while an effort to minimize plastics in your daily life — such as upgrading to bar soap — is beneficial, ultimately, a more seismic shift will be needed. Until more people refuse to buy plastic-laden items, manufacturers will still create plastic goods.

🗣️ Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Fortunately, major developments are being made in the development of these healthier alternatives — from packaging made out of seaweed to homes made from dirt to thread woven from potatoes and more.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.