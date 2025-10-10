Scientists discover hidden threat that could increase asthma risk: 'Predominant exposure pathways'

A new study revealed that mice exposed to polystyrene, a plastic commonly found in disposable packaging, suffered asthma-like symptoms.

What's happening?

According to Science Direct, a new study investigating the effect of polystyrene on the lungs found that exposing mice to this microplastic resulted in severe pulmonary inflammation. The study focused on the airborne effects of microplastics via inhalation and discovered that, in mice, inhaling these particles resulted in asthma-like symptoms, including inflammation and hyperresponsiveness of the airways.

Researchers also learned that more severe inflammatory responses occurred when they exposed the mice to smaller microplastic particles.

Why is this study concerning?

The study states in its introduction, "Individuals ingest and inhale approximately 74,000–121,000 microplastic particles annually. A recent meta-analysis revealed an average intake of 0.1–5 g/week of microplastics by humans, with ingestion and inhalation being the predominant exposure pathways."

Or, as some scientists have suggested, adults take in about a credit card's worth of microplastics each week.

At this point, microplastics that come from degraded plastics are an inescapable part of our lives. These minute plastic particles have infiltrated our waters, soil, and the air we breathe. They're found in everything from tea bags to toothpaste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Anywhere from 11 to 44 million tons of microplastics end up in our environment each year, and this number could more than double in the future. Worst of all, once these particles enter our bodies, they never go away.

Considering that scientists have linked microplastics to a plethora of health issues, their ubiquitousness is a concern. Various studies have demonstrated links between microplastics and inflammation, hormone disruption, cell damage, digestive issues, an increased risk of certain cancers, and an impaired immune system.

It isn't only humans who are suffering ill effects, either. Wildlife of all kinds are ingesting and inhaling these tiny particles, which affects their health, too.

How can I limit my exposure to microplastics?

While it's impossible to avoid microplastics entirely, people can take steps to limit their exposure.

One of the easiest and best ways to do this is to reduce the amount of plastic you use, particularly single-use plastics. To do this, store food in non-plastic containers, avoid plastic cookware, seek out items that come in non-plastic packaging, and look for clothing made from natural fibers.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.