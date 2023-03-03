College students stun Instagram with video of their remarkable, ‘self-sustaining’ motorhome powered by the sun: ‘Take my money’

“As a student team, we have the power and freedom to be innovative.”

There are several types of solar-powered cars entering the electric vehicle market space. But there has never been a solar-powered electric mobile home — until now.

Stella Vita is the first self-sustaining mobile home fully powered by the sun. And it was developed not by one of the major car companies, but by a group of university students in the Netherlands.

The group behind Stella Vita is called Solar Team Eindhoven. They describe themselves on their website as “a team of 16 enthusiastic and ambitious students from the Eindhoven University of Technology” in the Netherlands.

“We strive for a sustainable future, where life is powered by the sun,” the website goes on to say. “As a student team, we have the power and freedom to be innovative.”

That power and freedom to innovate have led Solar Team Eindhoven to create a vehicle that generates solar power via panels on its roof and uses the energy to drive and power the functions of the house. Stella Vita would allow its user to shower, charge electronics, and more, making you “completely self-sustaining and independent,” says the website. “Hereby, you are free to go wherever you want, without harming the environment.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

And as you can see from the above video posted on the Solar Team Eindhoven Instagram, the car really does drive.

Stella Vita is currently making a publicity tour around Europe, having embarked on a journey from Eindhoven to the southernmost tip of Spain (around 1,900 miles), which the team expects to complete in one month. The car can travel up to 450 miles on a sunny day.

The future of sustainable, electric transportation is bright — and as long as that brightness is coming from the sun, Stella Vita can keep on rolling.

The commenters on the Instagram post were incredibly enthusiastic, with one commenter writing, simply, “TAKE MY MONEY.”

Although the mobile home is a prototype and therefore not yet for sale, perhaps this vehicle or something similar will hit the market in the not-so-distant future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.