New report uncovers surprising impact of shutting down US steel plants: 'Health outcomes you've never even thought of before'

A vital part of the United States' development after the Civil War is responsible for a public health problem.

What's happening?

The steel industry — particularly coal-based steelmaking in the Rust Belt — costs the country $6.9-13.2 billion and causes 460-892 premature deaths every year, The Allegheny Front reported. The findings are based on a study by Industrious Labs of 17 facilities in six states.

The consequence of the economic driver is the pollution released during the steelmaking process, namely nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and fine particulate matter, which also create 250,000 asthma cases annually.

"These are really notable impacts on community health, and they're affecting communities that are disproportionately low-income and communities of color," Industrious Labs steel director Hilary Lewis told the Front.

Why is this important?

"Air pollution is now associated with health outcomes you've never even thought of before," Boston University School of Public Health assistant professor Jonathan Buonocore told the Front. "... These particles are small enough, they get into the lung, and when they get into the lung … they can cross the barrier between the lung and the blood, so they enter general circulation. And then, every single piece of the body is on the table for harms at that point."

That leads to neurological issues, heart diseases, stroke, and more. The reports noted that shutting down the plants would also negatively impact public health because of job losses and economic hardships. The 17 plants support 18,000 employees and manufacture 25 million metric tons (over 27 million tons) of steel each year.

"Getting coal out of steelmaking is the solution," Lewis told the Front. "We are really focused on a green hydrogen solution where we can get to near-zero [pollution]."

What's being done about dirty energy pollution?

Coal plants and other dirty energy providers are being shut down and repurposed for the clean energy transition around the country. In this case, trading coal for hydrogen would reduce carbon pollution by 95%, the Front reported, and some steel facilities are turning away from blast furnaces to use electric arc furnaces.

While the wheels of change turn slowly, public health hangs in the balance. The story of one Pittsburgh plant offers hope. After it was closed, air quality improved markedly and immediately, and weekly emergency health service visits dropped by 42%.

"We recommend stronger regulations to reduce health harms and transitioning the facilities to clean alternatives including green hydrogen direct reduced iron," Lewis told the Front.

