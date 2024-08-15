Construction finishes on converting retired coal plant into massive commercial solar project: 'That is cause to celebrate'

"We are especially delighted to bring affordable, reliable, renewable electricity to the members of Tri-State."

A new 200-megawatt solar farm near Grants, New Mexico, started commercial operations on June 1, supplying enough clean energy to power 63,000 homes and avoid 322,000 metric tons (around 355,000 tons) of carbon dioxide pollution.

Renewable energy platform Origis Energy and not-for-profit cooperative power supplier Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association finished building Escalante Solar, Solar Power World reported. The project replaced a decommissioned coal-fired power plant.

Tri-State CEO Duane Highley noted that Escalante Solar helps the company meet its pledge as part of its Responsible Energy Plan to use clean resources for 50% of the electricity it delivers by 2025. It also satisfies the same standard outlined under the state's Energy Transition Act five years ahead of schedule.

According to the article, the project is in the Continental Divide Electric Cooperative's service territory. It delivers clean energy to all Tri-State members, "including 11 electric cooperative members in New Mexico, under a power purchase agreement with Origis Energy." This helps them save money on their bills while reducing their reliance on dirty energy sources that fuel the planet's overheating.

Through an Industrial Revenue Bond negotiated with McKinley County, the solar energy system will create $7.1 million in taxes for the county and $2.4 million for the school district over its lifetime.

"The addition of a new tax base for McKinley County and our local school district is certainly beneficial, and we appreciate Tri-State and the project partners for bringing Escalante Solar to our region," Continental Divide Electric Cooperative CEO and general manager Robert E. Castillo said.

Utility-scale solar projects, such as Escalante Solar, Fairy Stone Solar in Virginia, and Meta's farms in Illinois and Arkansas, are the country's third-largest renewable energy source, per American Clean Power.

It avoids 125 million metric tons (around 137 million tons) of CO2 pollution yearly — the same as removing 28 million cars from the road. It has also supported state and local economies by investing $195 billion in infrastructure and creating 261,000 jobs nationwide.

Albuquerque-based construction company Gridworks employed around 400 workers to install the nearly 500,000 solar panel modules at the site, making it the largest solar project in Tri-State's portfolio.

"Every time a project is completed and begins commercial operation, that is cause to celebrate," Origis Energy executive chairman Guy Vanderhaegen said. "We are especially delighted to bring affordable, reliable, renewable electricity to the members of Tri-State, which helps meet Tri-State's decarbonization goals."

